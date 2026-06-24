Panama vs England meets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 27 with a 5:00 PM ET kickoff, live on Fox Sports. England sit top of Group L on four points after one win and one draw, while Panama are bottom with zero points from two defeats. The Panama vs England betting odds reflect that gulf in quality, with England heavy favorites at -550 across leading operators.

England’s path through Group L has been functional rather than spectacular. Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Croatia 4-2 on Matchday 1 before a goalless stalemate with Ghana left them needing a result here to secure qualification. Panama, having lost to both Ghana and Croatia without scoring, are mathematically in need of a win but face a near-impossible task against a side that scored 22 goals in eight qualifying matches without conceding once. The Panama vs England prediction market is almost unanimously in England’s favor, and the underlying numbers back that view.

Why This Game Matters

Panama must win to keep any slim hope of progression alive, but even a victory may not be enough depending on the Ghana vs Croatia result running simultaneously. For England, a point or a win clinches a spot in the Round of 16 and potentially Group L’s top seed. Thomas Tuchel will be weighing squad management against the need not to drop two points in a row, meaning a cautious approach is unlikely. Panama’s only prior World Cup appearance came in 2018, where they also exited at the group stage, and a third straight defeat here would confirm another early exit on football’s biggest stage.

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Our Pick

England to win, backed at -550 with BetOnline, is the headline call here, supported by England’s flawless qualifying record, their superior goal difference, and Panama’s failure to score in two World Cup matches. At those odds the moneyline is for the low-risk bettor; the real value in the Panama vs England picks is England to win and over 3 goals, leaning on Tuchel’s side having scored four in their opening fixture and Panama conceding in both group games.

Panama vs England: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

England’s qualifying campaign was as complete as any in this World Cup cycle. Eight wins from eight, 22 goals scored, none conceded. The attacking depth Tuchel has at his disposal is significant: Harry Kane (79 international goals, 113 caps) leads the line, with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford providing pace and creativity behind him. Kane already has two goals at this tournament, with Bellingham and Rashford also on the scoresheet. Panama have yet to register a shot on target in their two World Cup games, according to the group stage evidence, and will face the same structural problem here: a high-energy England press that Croatia could not live with for large stretches of Matchday 1.

Panama’s coach Thomas Christiansen, who has been in charge since July 2020, built his qualifying campaign on defensive solidity. Panama went unbeaten through eight CONCACAF qualifying matches (5W 3D 0L), keeping five clean sheets and conceding just four goals. That resilience has not translated to the World Cup stage, however, where both Ghana and Croatia found ways through. The central issue for Panama is that their forward line, led by Jose Fajardo and Ismael Diaz, has been unable to generate the chances needed to put pressure on opposition defenses. Against England’s backline, that problem will be compounded.

The Panama vs England score prediction that carries the most weight is an England win by two or more goals. England’s goal difference of +2 after two games understates the level of control they have shown. Panama’s goal difference of -2 tells a more honest story: a team that defends adequately at CONCACAF level but struggles to contain top-tier opponents. The totals line of 3.0 at -142 over reflects where the market sits, and that price appears justified given both teams’ recent output.

Recent Form & Trends

Panama last five results:

Croatia (H): Lost 0-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 23)

Ghana (A): Lost 0-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 17)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, June 6)

Dominican Republic (H): Won 4-2 (Friendly, June 3)

Brazil (A): Lost 2-6 (Friendly, May 31)

Panama’s two World Cup results have come against competitive opponents who were able to control the tempo and limit Panama to minimal attacking threat. The 6-2 pre-tournament defeat to Brazil is a useful calibration point: against elite opposition, Panama’s defensive structure can be overrun when the press is pressed high. The win over Dominican Republic and the draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina offer little resistance-adjusted context ahead of a match against a side ranked significantly higher.

England last five results:

Ghana (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 23)

Croatia (H): Won 4-2 (FIFA World Cup, June 17)

Costa Rica (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly, June 10)

New Zealand (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly, June 6)

Japan (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly, March 31)

England’s goalless draw with Ghana was a reminder that Tuchel’s side does not always convert dominance into goals, and Ghana’s defensive organization caused real problems. Panama’s defense has shown less organizational discipline at this level, however, and England’s attacking output of four goals against Croatia demonstrates their ceiling when the opposition leaves space. Harry Kane’s two goals at this tournament confirm he remains the primary threat, and with Bellingham and Rashford also contributing, the attacking lines are functioning.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Panama head into Matchday 3 without a goal scored at this tournament, and Thomas Christiansen faces pressure to find a different attacking combination. Ismael Diaz, who has been Panama’s most dangerous forward in recent qualifying play, and veteran Jose Fajardo will likely retain their roles, but neither has managed to trouble opposing goalkeepers in the group stage. Aníbal Godoy, the captain with 159 caps and the most experienced player in the squad, provides leadership in midfield, but Panama’s creative limitations remain a structural problem rather than one solved by personnel changes alone.

England have no reported suspensions heading into this fixture. The squad depth available to Tuchel is considerable, with Jordan Pickford (83 caps) established between the posts, and a back line featuring John Stones (88 caps, Manchester City) and Marc Guehi (Manchester City) that has conceded only two goals in two competitive matches. The question for Tuchel is whether to rotate given the fixture schedule, or to maintain the starting lineup that beat Croatia and push for the win that would confirm top-spot qualification. Reece James returned to the squad having missed significant club time through injury, adding depth at right back.

No formal injury list has been released by either camp for this fixture. England’s squad of 26 includes four Arsenal players and four Manchester City players, giving Tuchel strong options across all positions. Panama’s squad is built around domestic and lower-league South American players, with Michael Amir Murillo (Besiktas) and Jose Cordoba (Norwich City) among the few based in European football. That gap in club-level competition quality is reflected directly in the Panama vs England betting odds.

Expected Lineups

Panama (4-4-2): Luis Mejia; Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, César Blackman, Eric Davis; Yoel Barcenas, Aníbal Godoy (c), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Ismael Diaz; José Fajardo, Cecilio Waterman.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed before kickoff.

England (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (c), Marcus Rashford.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed before kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central duel to watch is Declan Rice (Arsenal, 72 caps) against Panama’s midfield pairing of Aníbal Godoy and Adalberto Carrasquilla. Rice has developed into one of the most complete holding midfielders in international football, combining defensive screening with the ability to drive forward and contribute directly to attacks. He has scored six goals for England and has been a consistent presence in Tuchel’s system. Godoy, at 159 caps the most experienced player in this World Cup, will look to disrupt England’s rhythm through physicality and positional discipline. If Rice wins that battle and allows Bellingham to operate freely in the channels, England’s attacking output could mirror or exceed the four-goal performance against Croatia.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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England to Win: -550 (BetOnline)

England have won eight consecutive qualifying matches without conceding a goal, and their attacking output at this tournament already includes five goals in two games. Panama have failed to score in either World Cup fixture. The moneyline offers limited value at this price, but it represents the most reliable single-market play in this fixture.

Over 3 Goals: -142 (BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

England scored four against Croatia and have the attacking depth to cause problems for a Panama defense that has already been breached twice. The totals line of 3.0 at -142 over is the sharper value play. Panama’s inability to score means this is effectively a one-team over bet, but England’s qualifying record of 22 goals in eight games supports the case for multiple goals here.

Harry Kane Anytime Scorer

Kane already has two goals at this World Cup and leads England’s attack in a fixture where Thomas Tuchel has every reason to push for a statement win. With 79 international goals in 113 caps and a record of scoring consistently in tournament football, Kane is the logical scorer pick. Check current anytime scorer prices with leading operators for the best available line.

England -2 Handicap / Correct Score England 3-0

The 2018 World Cup meeting between these sides ended 6-1. Panama’s defensive record in this tournament (two goals conceded, zero scored) and England’s qualifying form (22 goals, zero conceded) suggest a comfortable England margin is the most likely outcome. A correct score of 3-0 or 4-0 carries genuine historical and form-based backing.

Betting Odds & Lines

The full Panama vs England betting odds across all three approved operators for the match result market are listed below.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Panama +1700 +1600 +1600 Draw +700 +705 +705 England -590 -575 -575

Best available prices: Panama +1700 (BetOnline), Draw +705 (Lucky Rebel / BetNow), England -550 across all three operators. The totals line sits at 3.0 with over priced at -142 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, and -151 at BetNow.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Panama vs England kicks off at 5:00 PM ET on June 27, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match is broadcast live on Fox Sports in the United States, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. UK viewers can watch on ITV and BBC. Canadian audiences can access the game on CTV, TSN, and RDS. Global broadcast options include Globo and SporTV in Brazil, ARD and ZDF in Germany, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, and RTE and Virgin Media in Ireland.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Panama vs England at this World Cup, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed operator. BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow are the approved options for US bettors on this fixture. Create an account and verify your identity with the required documents. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. BetNow supports crypto deposits. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Find the Panama vs England Group L fixture listed under June 27. Select your chosen market: match result, totals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential payout before confirming the bet. Keep a record of your bets and set a session limit before placing any wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and should be treated as entertainment rather than a source of income. No bet is certain, and odds reflect probability rather than guaranteed outcomes. Anyone who feels their gambling is becoming difficult to control can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, visit the National Problem Gambling Helpline at ncpgambling.org, or seek support through Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org. Bettors are encouraged to set deposit and loss limits before wagering and to gamble only with money they can afford to lose.