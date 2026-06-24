Jordan vs Argentina meets at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on June 27, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM CT. Argentina sit top of Group J with six points from two games, while Jordan are bottom with zero points and already eliminated from knockout contention. The central betting question is not whether Argentina win, but by how much.

Argentina have kept two consecutive clean sheets at this World Cup, beating Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0, and their goal difference of plus-five is the best in Group J. Jordan have conceded five goals in two games and have yet to register a point. At -475 best available for Argentina, the match odds reflect a gulf that the underlying numbers fully support.

Why This Game Matters

Jordan are already eliminated from knockout contention heading into Matchday 17. Argentina, on six points, have already secured their place in the Round of 16 and can clinch top spot in Group J with any result. For Lionel Scaloni’s side, the incentive is goal difference: Austria and Algeria are both on three points, so the margin by which Argentina finish as group winners could determine their Round of 16 draw. For Jordan, this is the final game of their first-ever World Cup appearance, a historic moment regardless of the scoreline.

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Our Pick

Argentina to win, with the best available price sitting at -475. Given Argentina’s five goals scored and none conceded across two World Cup games, backing the reigning champions to maintain that form against a Jordan side that has shipped five goals and scored just two is the straightforward read.

Jordan vs Argentina: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Jordan qualified for this World Cup via the AFC playoff route, making their debut at the tournament after failing to qualify in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. Manager Jamal Sellami, who took charge in August 2024, has overseen a squad built heavily on domestic talent: seven of the 26-man party come from Al-Hussein, with Ali Olwan and Musa Al-Taamari the most recognizable attacking names. Jordan have scored in both of their group games, with Olwan and Nizar Al-Rashdan each netting once, but the defensive record of five goals conceded in 180 minutes of World Cup football tells the sharper story.

Argentina enter this fixture with an unbeaten World Cup run under Lionel Scaloni that stretches back to 2022. Lionel Messi, 39, is the tournament’s focal point: he has scored five goals at this World Cup alone and is the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history on 18 goals. Lautaro Martinez (28) and Julian Alvarez (26) provide a supporting attack that has scored at will against this group’s other two opponents. The reigning champions have allowed zero goals in Dallas-area fixtures so far and have every reason to run up the score with goal difference potentially separating Group J’s second and third seeds.

The Jordan vs Argentina betting odds reflect the scale of this mismatch. With Argentina priced at -475 and Jordan at +1500, the market has essentially priced in a comfortable Argentina win. The live question for bettors is whether to look beyond the result market toward goals, corners, and individual scorer lines where there may be more value relative to the expected performance levels.

Recent Form & Trends

Jordan’s last five results:

Algeria (H): Lost 1-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Austria (A): Lost 1-3 (FIFA World Cup)

Colombia (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

Jordan have lost four of their last five matches, conceding 13 goals across that run while scoring just five. Their two World Cup defeats came against teams currently tied on three points in Group J, suggesting the level of opposition they have faced was already testing the limits of this squad.

Argentina’s last five results:

Austria (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Algeria (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Iceland (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Honduras (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Zambia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Argentina have won all five of their most recent fixtures without conceding a single goal. Four of those five games ended with a clean sheet and a multi-goal margin. The combined score across those five games is 15-0. It is difficult to identify any form indicator that points toward anything other than a straightforward Argentina win here.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Jordan have no confirmed injury absences ahead of this fixture based on available information. The squad of 26 remains as announced, with Yazeed Abulaila the senior goalkeeper at 33 caps and Ihsan Haddad (92 caps) the most experienced outfield player. Manager Jamal Sellami is expected to keep faith with the shape that faced Algeria and Austria, though with nothing left to play for beyond a historic performance, rotation within the squad is possible.

Argentina have no confirmed injury or suspension concerns ahead of this match. Emiliano Martinez retains the goalkeeping position, with the defensive unit of Nicolas Otamendi (131 caps), Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, and Nicolas Tagliafico providing a settled back four. There is a tactical question for Scaloni around whether to rest key players with the knockout stage secured, but the goal-difference context gives him reason to field a strong side.

Lionel Messi’s involvement is the main selection storyline. At 39, Scaloni has managed his minutes carefully throughout the campaign, but with a potential record-breaking World Cup scorers tally within reach and group leadership the prize, Messi is expected to start. The midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), and Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF) has been consistent throughout qualifying and the opening two group games.

Expected Lineups

Jordan (4-3-3): Abulaila; Al-Arab, Haddad, Nasib, Abu Hashish; Al-Rawabdeh, Jamous, Al-Rashdan; Al-Taamari, Olwan (c), Al-Mardi

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi (c), Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Messi, L. Martinez, Alvarez

Predicted XIs: squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The most consequential duel on the pitch will be Musa Al-Taamari against Argentina’s right-back Nahuel Molina. Al-Taamari (29), who plays his club football at Rennes, is Jordan’s most technically accomplished wide player and the likeliest source of any attacking threat Jordan can generate. Molina (28, Atletico Madrid) is an attack-minded full-back who can be exposed defensively when drawn forward. If Jordan are to score and give this debut World Cup appearance a meaningful final chapter, Al-Taamari finding space in behind Molina’s aggressive defensive line is the most plausible route. Argentina’s five goals scored and zero conceded in this tournament, however, suggest any Jordan foothold will be temporary at best.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Argentina to Win (-475 at BetOnline)

Argentina have won both of their World Cup group games without conceding, beating Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0. Jordan have lost both of their games and sit bottom of Group J with zero points and a goal difference of minus-three. The -475 price is short, but the underlying numbers leave no meaningful case for any other outcome. Argentina to win is the foundational pick for the Jordan vs Argentina best bets.

Goals Market: Over 3 Goals (+106 at BetOnline)

The totals line is set at 3.0, with over priced at +106 at BetOnline. Argentina have averaged 2.5 goals per game at this World Cup and Jordan have conceded 2.5 per game. Four of Argentina’s last five matches have produced three or more goals. The over at plus-money represents the most straightforward value on the board given the expected attacking output of Argentina and the defensive vulnerabilities Jordan have shown in both group games.

Scorer Market: Lionel Messi Anytime Scorer

Messi has scored five goals in two World Cup games at this tournament, averaging 2.5 goals per appearance. He is Argentina’s joint-leading scorer in recent matches with nine goals across his last five outings. With Argentina motivated by goal difference and no incentive to hold back, Messi starting and scoring is among the highest-probability individual outcomes of any World Cup game on Matchday 17. Check leading operators for the best available price on Messi anytime scorer.

Optional Pick: Argentina -2 Handicap

Argentina have won their two World Cup games by a combined score of 5-0. Jordan have been outscored 5-2 across their two matches, and their defensive structure has been breached by both Algeria and Austria. Argentina, needing a strong goal difference to potentially influence their Round of 16 seeding, have incentive to press for a large margin. The -2 handicap reflects that motivation. Check BetNow and Lucky Rebel for the best available price on this line.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current Jordan vs Argentina betting odds from leading US sportsbooks for the match result market:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Jordan Win +1500 +1400 +1400 Draw +600 +674 +674 Argentina Win -600 -520 -520

Total Goals (Line: 3) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 3 +106 +106 +100 Under 3 -122 -122 -120

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Jordan vs Argentina kicks off at 9:00 PM CT on June 27, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers can access the match on ITV or BBC, while Australian audiences can watch via SBS or Optus Sport.

How to Bet

For those placing a bet on Jordan vs Argentina, the following steps cover the standard process with BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow:

Navigate to your chosen sportsbook (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow). Create an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Go to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Find Jordan vs Argentina under Group J, Matchday 17. Select your market (match result, total goals, anytime scorer, or handicap). Enter your stake, review the bet slip, and confirm your wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk and there is no guarantee of profit on any wager. Only bet with money you can afford to lose, and set deposit or loss limits before placing any bet. If gambling is affecting your finances, relationships, or mental health, help is available. US residents can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Responsible gambling resources can also be found at the National Problem Gambling Helpline online portal at ncpgambling.org.