Colombia and Portugal meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 27 with Group K leadership on the line. Colombia sit top with six points from two wins, while Portugal are second on four points after a win and a draw. A victory for either side secures first place; a draw could be enough for Colombia, while Portugal need at least a point to guarantee safe passage.

Portugal enter as the betting favorites at -105 with leading operators, reflecting their superior firepower across the squad. Colombia are priced at +330, and the draw is available at +283. The Colombia vs Portugal betting odds suggest a tight contest, but Portugal’s goal difference of +5 from just two group games underlines the threat Roberto Martinez’s side carries going forward.

Why This Game Matters

With both sides already through to the Round of 16, this Matchday 17 fixture is a straight fight for first place in Group K. The group winner avoids the second-place finisher from one of the other groups in the round of 16, making the stakes real even for sides already qualified. Colombia have already secured their place at a World Cup for the first time since 2018, having missed Qatar 2022 entirely, so there is added motivation for Nestor Lorenzo’s side to finish the job at the top of the table.

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Our Pick

Portugal to win this match at -105 represents the strongest Colombia vs Portugal prediction available, given their attacking depth and the added incentive of claiming top spot. Colombia have been defensively solid through two games, conceding just once, but have yet to face a side with Portugal’s quality in attack.

Colombia vs Portugal: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Colombia’s route to the top of Group K has been built on efficiency rather than flair. Back-to-back wins over Uzbekistan (3-1) and DR Congo (1-0) have delivered maximum points, with Daniel Munoz contributing two goals from right back and Luis Diaz adding one. Lorenzo has set his side up to be compact and counter-attack-minded, and Colombia’s tournament scorers demonstrate how they spread goals across the squad rather than relying on one individual. James Rodriguez, 34, remains the creative fulcrum with 126 caps and 31 international goals, and his ability to control tempo from midfield will be central to any upset here.

Portugal’s group stage has been less serene than the points total suggests. The 1-1 draw with DR Congo on Matchday 1 was a slip that left Roberto Martinez under pressure, but the response against Uzbekistan, a 5-0 win, sent a statement. Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, has scored twice in this tournament and holds 227 Portugal caps with 143 international goals. The wider squad depth is formidable: Bruno Fernandes (88 caps, 29 goals), Bernardo Silva (108 caps, 14 goals), and Rafael Leao (27 caps from AC Milan) all give Portugal options that few sides at this tournament can match.

The Colombia vs Portugal prediction hinges on whether Colombia can absorb Portugal’s pressure and punish them on the break. Luis Diaz, now at Bayern Munich, is capable of that on his day. But Portugal’s squad depth and their incentive to win the group make them narrow but justified favorites for the Colombia vs Portugal winner market.

Recent Form & Trends

Colombia last five results:

DR Congo (H): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan (A): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Jordan (N): Won 2-0 – Friendly

Costa Rica (H): Won 3-1 – Friendly

France (N): Lost 1-3 – Friendly

Colombia’s run of four wins from their last five matches includes two competitive victories at this World Cup. The one defeat, a 3-1 loss to France in a pre-tournament friendly, came against one of the tournament’s strongest sides and should not be over-read. Their World Cup form, six goals scored and one conceded in two games, reflects a well-organized unit that gets the job done without overextending.

Portugal last five results:

Uzbekistan (H): Won 5-0 – FIFA World Cup

DR Congo (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Chile (H): Won 2-1 – Friendly

United States (A): Won 2-0 – Friendly

Portugal have won four of their last five matches, with only the opening group-stage draw blemishing that run. The 5-0 destruction of Uzbekistan was the kind of emphatic response that competitive teams produce when under scrutiny. Four different players scored in that game, demonstrating the breadth of Portugal’s attacking threat and why the Colombia vs Portugal odds lean toward the European side.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Colombia’s squad arrives at this game in good health based on available information. Goalkeeper David Ospina, 37, carries the most experience in goal with 130 caps, and the competition for his starting place from Camilo Vargas adds internal pressure that keeps standards high. Yerry Mina (31, 54 caps) provides experienced cover in central defense alongside Jhon Lucumi (27, 37 caps) of Bologna. The forward line retains full options, with Luis Diaz, Cucho Hernandez, and Jhon Cordoba all available. James Rodriguez, now at Minnesota United FC, is fit and expected to feature centrally.

Portugal have a full-strength squad to choose from heading into this decisive group game. Ruben Dias (29, 75 caps) anchors the defensive line for Manchester City, with Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain providing drive down the left. The midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Vitinha offers quality at every level. Diogo Costa (26, 42 caps) has been first choice in goal and is expected to keep his place. Ronaldo’s two goals in the tournament mean he comes into this game in form by his own standards at 41.

No major injury concerns have been flagged for either squad ahead of the Matchday 17 fixture. Colombia’s depth across positions is solid, and Portugal’s four PSG players (Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Goncalo Ramos) give Martinez an embarrassment of options in his starting lineup decisions.

Expected Lineups

Colombia (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios; Arias, James Rodriguez (c), Diaz; Cordoba

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Dalot, Ruben Dias (c), Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Richard Rios and Bruno Fernandes shapes this game. Rios, 26 and at Benfica, has developed into Colombia’s most important midfield screen, tasked with breaking up play and distributing quickly to James Rodriguez. Fernandes, with 88 Portugal caps and 29 international goals, operates as the engine behind the front three and the player most likely to find spaces in the Colombian midfield block. If Rios can limit Fernandes to deep positions, Colombia’s counter-attacking threat through Luis Diaz becomes more viable. If Fernandes gets time on the ball in advanced areas, Portugal’s ability to create high-quality chances increases significantly, as their five-goal showing against Uzbekistan demonstrated.

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Main pick: Portugal to win @ -105 (BetOnline)

Portugal are the Colombia vs Portugal best bets starting point, with the head-to-head price reflecting a genuinely competitive match rather than a one-sided contest. Their squad depth, tournament momentum after the 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, and the added incentive of first place all point toward Portugal getting the result. Colombia have been impressive but have not faced a side of this quality yet in the tournament.

Goals market: Under 2.5 goals @ -125 (BetOnline)

Colombia’s two World Cup games have produced totals of four goals and one goal, with their 1-0 win over DR Congo showing the defensive resilience this side can produce. Portugal drew 1-1 on Matchday 1 before the Uzbekistan outlier. When both sides have qualification secured and are playing for position, caution often prevails. The Under 2.5 at -125 is the Colombia vs Portugal picks angle worth backing here.

Scorer market: Cristiano Ronaldo anytime scorer

Ronaldo has scored twice in this tournament and has 143 international goals across a career spanning 227 caps. At 41, his role may be more selective, but his record of scoring in major tournament group finales is well established. With Portugal needing to win and likely playing with intent, Ronaldo’s penalty-box presence makes him the logical anytime scorer selection regardless of price.

Bonus angle: Colombia vs Portugal score prediction of 1-1

A draw keeps Colombia in first place and sends Portugal through in second. If both sides play conservatively with qualification already secure, a 1-1 draw is a realistic outcome. Colombia’s resilience at the back and Portugal’s ability to respond to a deficit make this a plausible correct-score outcome, particularly if Lorenzo sets up to defend a point rather than chase three.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current Colombia vs Portugal betting odds across approved operators for this Group K fixture are shown below.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Colombia +330 +300 +300 Draw +250 +283 +283 Portugal -110 -110 -110

Goals Market (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +111 +111 +101 Under 2.5 -127 -127 -139

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Colombia vs Portugal kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on June 27, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. US viewers can watch live on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can find the game on CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK coverage is on ITV and BBC, while Irish viewers can tune in on RTE or Virgin Media. The match is also available in Germany on ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV, and in Australia on SBS and Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Colombia vs Portugal at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Visit the sportsbook site (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow). Create an account or log in if you already have one. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Find the Colombia vs Portugal match under Group K – Matchday 17. Select your preferred market (match result, goals, scorer). Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review the potential return before confirming. Confirm your bet and keep a record of your wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and outcomes are never certain. Anyone placing bets on Colombia vs Portugal or any other fixture should only wager amounts they can afford to lose. If gambling is causing concern for you or someone you know, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Set deposit limits before betting and take advantage of self-exclusion tools offered by all licensed operators.