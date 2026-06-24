DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 27, 2026, in a Group K finale that carries genuine stakes for both sides. DR Congo sit third on one point and need a win to have any realistic chance of advancing, while Uzbekistan are bottom with zero points and a -7 goal difference after two heavy defeats. DR Congo vs Uzbekistan betting odds put the Congolese as narrow favorites at -115, with both sides carrying tournament-eliminating pressure into this final group game.

DR Congo are priced at -115 to win at BetOnline, reflecting their modest but measurable edge over a side that has conceded eight goals in two matches. Uzbekistan are available at +310 with BetOnline, a price that acknowledges their lack of World Cup experience and the scale of their defensive problems so far. The draw sits at +285 with BetOnline, meaning the market sees this as a closely contested but Congolese-leaning fixture.

Why This Game Matters

DR Congo’s World Cup 2026 survival depends entirely on this result. With one point from two games, they must beat Uzbekistan and hope other results cooperate to have any chance of reaching the round of 32. Uzbekistan are already eliminated from advancement contention but play for a landmark result: their first World Cup goal, their first point, and potentially their first win at their debut finals. Both sides entered the tournament carrying historical weight, and this final group game is where at least one of those storylines will be written.

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Our Pick

DR Congo to win, backed at -115 with BetOnline. Uzbekistan have conceded eight goals across two group games, while DR Congo held Portugal to a 1-1 draw and need the points to stay alive in the tournament.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

DR Congo are playing only their second World Cup and their first since 1974, when the country appeared as Zaire and exited without a point or a goal across three group games. The 2026 campaign has already delivered a historic moment: Yoane Wissa scored the country’s first ever World Cup goal in a 1-1 draw with Portugal on June 17. That draw, combined with a 1-0 loss to Colombia on June 23, leaves them in third place with one point and a -1 goal difference. A win here is not guaranteed to be enough, but it is the necessary starting condition for any advancement scenario.

Uzbekistan are in their first ever World Cup appearance, having qualified through an unbeaten AFC second-round campaign and secured their spot with a goalless draw away to the United Arab Emirates. Coached by Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 World Cup-winning captain, they have struggled to make an impact on the biggest stage. A 3-1 loss to Colombia was followed by a 5-0 defeat to Portugal, leaving them with no goals, no points, and the worst goal difference in Group K. Their only goal of the tournament at this stage came from Abbosbek Fayzullaev in the Colombia match.

The matchup sets DR Congo’s need for a positive result against Uzbekistan’s lack of defensive organization at this level. DR Congo’s experienced core, anchored by Chancel Mbemba in defense, has shown it can compete with stronger opposition. Uzbekistan’s reference point up front is Eldor Shomurodov, who enters this match with 92 caps and 44 international goals, and will be motivated to deliver something meaningful for a side with nothing left to lose.

Recent Form & Trends

DR Congo’s last five competitive and non-competitive results:

Colombia (A) – Lost 0-1 (World Cup, June 23, 2026)

Portugal (A) – Drew 1-1 (World Cup, June 17, 2026)

Chile (N) – Lost 1-2 (Friendly, June 9, 2026)

Denmark (N) – Drew 0-0 (Friendly, June 3, 2026)

Jamaica (N) – Won 1-0 (World Cup Qualifying, March 31, 2026)

DR Congo’s World Cup performances have come against Colombia, who lead Group K with six points, and Portugal, who sit second with four. Holding Portugal to a draw and keeping the Colombia defeat to a single goal reflects a side that is competitive without being dominant. Their qualifying record of 7 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss from nine games underlines that they perform better in lower-stakes, more evenly matched environments.

Uzbekistan’s last five results:

Portugal (A) – Lost 0-5 (World Cup, June 23, 2026)

Colombia (H) – Lost 1-3 (World Cup, June 17, 2026)

Netherlands (N) – Lost 1-2 (Friendly, June 8, 2026)

Canada (A) – Lost 0-2 (Friendly, June 1, 2026)

Venezuela (H) – Drew 0-0 (FIFA Series, March 30, 2026)

Uzbekistan have lost four of their last five matches and conceded 12 goals in the process. Their two World Cup opponents, Portugal and Colombia, are the strongest sides in the group, so the level of opposition must be acknowledged. However, they also failed to score against Portugal, were beaten 2-0 by Canada in a friendly, and have looked defensively disorganized across the board. This is a side that has struggled to compete at the level this tournament demands.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

DR Congo named a 26-man squad for the tournament, built around experienced core players including Chancel Mbemba, who has 109 caps for the country, and forward Cédric Bakambu, the most prolific active scorer in the recent scorers list with four goals in recent matches. Wissa, the club’s scorer against Portugal, plays for Newcastle United and brings Premier League quality to the forward line. No specific injury or suspension information is confirmed for this fixture beyond the announced squad.

Uzbekistan’s squad includes Eldor Shomurodov of Istanbul Basaksehir as their primary attacking option, alongside Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who has scored four goals in recent matches and notched the squad’s only World Cup goal so far. Defender Abdukodir Khusanov, 22, plays for Manchester City and represents the squad’s most prominent club pedigree in a defensive unit that has struggled with cohesion at this level. No confirmed injury or suspension news is available beyond the announced squad.

Expected Lineups

DR Congo (4-3-3): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Pickel, Kayembe; Elia, Wissa, Bakambu.

Uzbekistan (4-2-3-1): Nematov; Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Khusanov, Alijonov; Hamrobekov, Urunov; Fayzullaev, Masharipov, Shukurov; Shomurodov.

Predicted lineups based on announced squads. Starting XIs to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Yoane Wissa and Abdukodir Khusanov will be central to how this game plays out. Wissa, who scored DR Congo’s historic first World Cup goal against Portugal, brings Premier League-level pace and movement from his Newcastle United berth. Khusanov, 22, made his name at Manchester City and will be the most recognizable name in Uzbekistan’s defensive unit. Khusanov’s ability to marshal the backline against a DR Congo attack that includes Bakambu, Wissa, and Meschak Elia will determine whether Uzbekistan can limit the damage or whether the Congolese finally convert their attacking pressure into a winning scoreline. DR Congo’s attack has scored in both World Cup matches so far, and Uzbekistan have kept only one clean sheet in their last five games.

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DR Congo to Win at -115 (BetOnline). DR Congo have scored in each of their two World Cup matches and hold a +6 goal difference advantage over Uzbekistan in Group K. Uzbekistan have conceded eight goals in two games and face a side with a genuine motivation to win. The -115 price reflects a modest favorite edge that is justified by the evidence on both sides.

Over 2.5 Goals at +102 (BetOnline). Uzbekistan have conceded 12 goals across their last five matches, and DR Congo need to win by as large a margin as possible to improve their goal difference. The best available price of +102 for over 2.5 goals offers value given both sides’ combined outputs and Uzbekistan’s consistent inability to keep clean sheets. The totals line sits at 2.5 with over priced at +102 at BetOnline.

Yoane Wissa Anytime Scorer. Wissa is DR Congo’s only scorer at this World Cup, having netted the country’s historic first World Cup goal against Portugal. His pace and movement will be a consistent threat against a Uzbekistan defense that has been exposed repeatedly. His DR Congo scoring form across recent matches adds weight to his case as the likeliest finisher in this squad.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev Anytime Scorer. Fayzullaev is Uzbekistan’s only scorer at the tournament and has four goals in recent matches more broadly. With Uzbekistan having nothing to lose, Cannavaro may set up more aggressively, giving Fayzullaev more license to drive forward. At +310, a Uzbekistan goal in a losing cause remains plausible given DR Congo’s record of conceding at this tournament.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current DR Congo vs Uzbekistan betting odds from approved sportsbooks for the Group K fixture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow DR Congo -115 -119 -120 Draw +285 +280 +310 Uzbekistan +295 +295 +300

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +102 -115 -115 Under 2.5 -132 -101 -101

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan kicks off at 19:30 local time (UTC-4) on June 27, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match is broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo in the United States. International broadcast options include ITV and BBC in the UK, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV in Germany, and Globo and SporTV in Brazil.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this fixture at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Navigate to the sportsbook of your choice: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the soccer or football section and locate World Cup 2026 Group K. Select DR Congo vs Uzbekistan from the available fixtures. Choose your market, for example match result, totals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake, review the potential return, and confirm the bet.

Responsible Gambling

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