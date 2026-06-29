Ivory Coast and Norway meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on June 30 in a World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout tie that carries genuine upside for both sides. Norway enter as the narrower favorites at +105 with leading operators, while Ivory Coast are available at +285. This is the first World Cup meeting between the two nations, and both are chasing territory they have never previously reached at this tournament.

Norway won eight from eight in UEFA qualifying, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five, with Erling Haaland the central force throughout that campaign. Ivory Coast qualified automatically through CAF with five wins and one draw, keeping a clean sheet in every qualifying game. The odds reflect Norway’s attacking depth and Haaland’s tournament form, but Ivory Coast arrive having navigated a group containing Germany and Ecuador, so the price on the Ivorians at +285 deserves attention.

Why This Game Matters

For both sides, this Round of 32 fixture represents uncharted territory. Ivory Coast’s previous World Cup appearances in 2006, 2010, and 2014 all ended in the group stage, making this knockout game the deepest run in their World Cup history. Norway’s best finish remains the Round of 16 from 1998, a benchmark they now have the opportunity to match or surpass. Whoever advances will not only extend their own World Cup story but will move into an expanded bracket that offers further realistic paths to the quarterfinals. The stakes are high on both sides of the draw.

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Our Pick

Norway to win in 90 minutes, best price +105 at BetNow. Haaland has scored four goals in three group games, Norway’s attack has been the most productive in the Round of 32 field, and Ivory Coast’s defensive record in competitive matches this tournament shows vulnerability against top-level pressing sides.

Ivory Coast vs Norway: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Ivory Coast finished second in their group behind Germany, with wins over Ecuador and Curacao sandwiching a 2-1 defeat to the Germans. Manager I. Kamara has built a side that is hard to break down in controlled phases, as the clean-sheet qualifying record demonstrates, but the attack depends heavily on Nicolas Pepé, who has scored twice in this tournament, and on Franck Kessié providing movement and goals from midfield positions. Ivory Coast are a team capable of winning ugly, but Norway’s pressing intensity will test that game plan from the first whistle.

Norway, managed by S. Solbakken, finished second in Group I behind France. They defeated Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 before a 4-1 loss to France in their final group outing. That French scoreline flatters the margin somewhat given Norway had already qualified, but it does confirm that Solbakken’s side remain porous in defense when exposed at the highest level. The midfield axis of Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge provides creativity and physicality, and with Haaland as the focal point, Norway generate more scoring opportunities per game than almost any side left in the tournament.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage removes the safety net of the group phase, and Norway’s slight defensive fragility becomes a more relevant variable here. Ivory Coast’s best World Cup 2026 betting tips center on the value in the draw market at +259, given that neither side has shown the kind of watertight defensive record that produces one-sided knockout results. Both teams score; both concede. A tight, goals-heavy contest is the logical read.

Recent Form and Trends

Ivory Coast – Last 5 Results:

Curacao (A): Won 2-0 – FIFA World Cup

Germany (A): Lost 1-2 – FIFA World Cup

Ecuador (H): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

France (A): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Scotland (N): Won 1-0 – Friendly

Ivory Coast have won four of their last five across all competitions. Their three World Cup 2026 results show a side that can grind out narrow wins, though the defeat to Germany confirmed they can be exposed by high-tempo pressing. Goals have not flowed freely in competitive play, with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador the most telling result in terms of how Kamara sets up his side when the stakes are highest.

Norway – Last 5 Results:

France (H): Lost 1-4 – FIFA World Cup

Senegal (H): Won 3-2 – FIFA World Cup

Iraq (A): Won 4-1 – FIFA World Cup

Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

Sweden (H): Won 3-1 – Friendly

Norway’s recent form shows a side that scores consistently but leaks goals in nearly every competitive outing. The 4-1 result over Iraq was eye-catching, but Senegal pushed them to 3-2, and France exposed the defensive line for four. The pattern across their World Cup 2026 group games is a free-scoring attack paired with a defense that concedes in virtually every match, which points toward goals in this fixture.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Ivory Coast head into this fixture with a broadly fit squad. Nicolas Pepé leads the scoring charts for Ivory Coast at this tournament with two goals, and Kessié has added one. The squad blends experienced international figures such as Franck Kessié (103 caps) and Ghislain Konan (54 caps) with emerging talent including Yan Diomande (19 years old, RB Leipzig) and Ange-Yoan Bonny. Simon Adingra, Amad Diallo, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka, and Seko Fofana do not feature in the confirmed starting XI. No injury or suspension issues have been confirmed for Ivory Coast heading into the Round of 32.

Norway’s squad is anchored by Haaland, who has scored four goals in three World Cup 2026 appearances and remains the key figure in any assessment of their World Cup 2026 knockout stage prospects. Ødegaard, the Arsenal captain, has 68 caps and brings composure to the midfield. Alexander Sørloth of Atlético Madrid provides a powerful alternative attacking option alongside Haaland in the confirmed starting lineup, and Antonio Nusa (21 years old, RB Leipzig) starts on the flank. Julian Ryerson, Leo Østigård, and Kristian Thorstvedt do not feature in the confirmed starting XI. No fresh injury concerns have been confirmed on the Norwegian side ahead of this match.

Both squads appear close to full strength, which gives this fixture the conditions for a competitive, open contest rather than one defined by personnel shortages. The depth available to Solbakken in particular – with Jørgen Strand Larsen capable of influencing from the bench – gives Norway a meaningful advantage in terms of game-management options from the 60th minute onward.

Confirmed Lineups

Ivory Coast (4-1-4-1): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Ibrahim Sangaré; Nicolas Pépé, Franck Kessié, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Christ Inao Oulaï; Yan Diomande

Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Møller Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem; Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard, Patrick Berg; Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth

Lineups confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The battle between Ivory Coast’s central defensive pairing of Emmanuel Agbadou and Odilon Kossounou against Erling Haaland will define this fixture. Haaland has scored four goals in three World Cup 2026 group games, and his combination of aerial dominance and link-up play with Sørloth and Nusa creates problems that no single defensive unit has fully contained in this tournament. Agbadou (29 years old, Besiktas) and Kossounou bring experience and physicality to the backline but will need to be disciplined in their positioning to prevent the kind of channels that Haaland exploited against Iraq and Senegal. If Ivory Coast’s midfield can limit the service into Haaland, their chances of reaching extra time rise sharply.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Norway to win (+105, BetNow)

Norway’s attacking output across three World Cup 2026 group games – eight goals scored, with Haaland accounting for four – places them among the most dangerous sides remaining in the bracket. Ivory Coast have not conceded more than two goals in any single game this tournament, but Norway’s forward line has the quality and depth to test that. At +105, this is the most straightforward value angle in the match.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals (-118, BetOnline or Lucky Rebel)

Norway have conceded in all three of their World Cup 2026 fixtures, and Ivory Coast scored in two of their three group games. The qualifying data supports a high-scoring contest: Norway averaged more than four goals per qualifying match across eight games. Over 2.5 at -118 reflects a line the evidence supports comfortably.

Anytime Scorer: Erling Haaland

Haaland has found the net in every World Cup 2026 fixture so far, totaling four goals in three appearances. His recent scoring record against any level of opposition makes him the standout anytime scorer option regardless of price. Check leading operators for the best available price on Haaland to score at any time.

Optional Pick: Draw at +259 (BetNow)

If the read is that Ivory Coast’s defensive structure holds firm and Norway’s defensive vulnerabilities allow an equalizer, the draw at +259 represents a reasonable alternative. Both sides have shown they can score, and neither has demonstrated the kind of dominant clean-sheet profile that rules out a level result after 90 minutes.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current match odds for Ivory Coast vs Norway at the World Cup 2026 Round of 32, sourced from approved operators:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Ivory Coast +285 +280 +273 Draw +240 +250 +259 Norway +100 +100 +105

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -118 -118 -118 Under 2.5 -110 -102 +102

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Ivory Coast vs Norway kicks off at 12:00 PM CT on June 30, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. International viewers can access the game on ITV and BBC (UK), TF1 and beIN Sports (France), ARD, ZDF and MagentaTV (Germany), Globo and SporTV (Brazil), CTV, TSN and RDS (Canada), and RTE and Virgin Media (Ireland).

How to Bet

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook – BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow all offer odds on this match. Navigate to the sportsbook’s registration or login page. Create an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Search for “Ivory Coast vs Norway” or browse to the World Cup 2026 section. Select your market – match result, totals, or anytime scorer – and enter your stake. Review your bet slip and confirm your wager before the June 30 kickoff.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome is guaranteed. Anyone who bets should do so within their means and set firm limits on deposits and stakes before placing any wager. If betting is causing concern for you or someone you know, free and confidential support is available through the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, through Gamblers Anonymous, and through the BeGambleAware and GamCare programs. Help is available at any time.