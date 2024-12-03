With two RBs on IR, 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo will see a majority of the work to end the season

The 49ers were on the road for SNF in Week 13 against the Bills. It was a snowy game and San Francisco did not play well as a whole. They were down 21-3 at halftime and never recovered. With a third consecutive loss, the Niners are 5-7 in 2024. San Francisco is in danger of missing the postseason this year.

In their 35-10 loss to the Bills, San Francisco’s two top RBs suffered injuries and are being placed on the IR. All-Pro Christian McCaffrey has a PCL injury and will miss the rest of the season. Additionally, backup Jordan Mason suffered an ankle injury and is being placed on the IR. That leaves rookie RB Isaac Guerendo as the RB1 to finish the season. He’s played in all 12 games in 2024.

Isaac Guerendo will be the primary RB for the 49ers moving forward

With two running backs now being placed on injured reserve, the 49ers new lead back is rookie Isaac Guerendo. pic.twitter.com/7UhOAdERBg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2024



With a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Isaac Guerendo was selected by the 49ers out of Louisville. To begin the season, the 24-year-old was RB3 on the depth chart. Christian McCaffrey was the starter and Jordan Mason was his backup. However, McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season due to injury and Isaac Guerendo became the backup. In 12 games this season, Guerendo has carried the ball 42 times for 246 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

His best game so far in his rookie season was in Week 8 vs. the Cowboys. Guerendo carried the ball 14 times for 85 yards and had a rushing touchdown. In Week 13 against the Bills, the rookie had 19 rushing yards and a touchdown for the 49ers. Now that McCaffrey is done for the season and Mason is on the IR, Guerendo has a chance to finish the season with a ton of work in the backfield. He is now the only healthy RB on the team’s active roster. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk could even see carries at RB to end the 2024 season. San Francisco is on the road in Week 14 to face the Chicago Bears.