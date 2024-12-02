49ers’ Christian McCaffrey suffered a potential season-ending PCL injury in Week 13

With a 35-10 loss in Week 13, the Bills are now 5-7 this season. The team is 2-4 in their last six games and has lost three in a row. On top of that, the Niners have been outscored 73-20 in their last two games. In Week 13, San Francisco was on the road to face the Bills in a snowy football game.

During their 35-10 loss, starting RB Christian McCaffrey went down with a non-contact injury and did not return to the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reported that McCaffrey potentially suffered a season-ending PCL injury. A devastating blow to the 49ers who are on the verge of missing the playoffs in 2024. It’s been a season from hell for San Francisco with five games left to play.

Christian McCaffrey could miss the remainder of the 2024 season for the Niners

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that could end his season. Just a nightmare of a season. pic.twitter.com/1LoD5eAwGJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2024



At the deadline in the 2022 season, the 49ers traded with the Carolina Panthers for RB Christian McCaffrey. The 28-year-old spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Panthers. In his first full season with San Francisco, McCaffrey was dominant. His 1,459 rushing yards and 2,023 all-purpose yards in 2023 lead the NFL. San Francisco made a run to the Super Bowl in 2023 but lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In 2024, the Niners have had a Super Bowl hangover. The team is two games below .500 with just five games left this season. At 5-7, the Niners are currently fourth in the NFC West. San Francisco will likely miss the playoffs in 2024 after being runner-up in the Super Bowl the previous season. That’s in large part because Christian McCaffrey only played four games for the 49ers this season. He missed their first eight games and then made his debut in Week 10 after the team’s Week 9 bye. Without McCaffrey for the rest of the 2024 season, the Niners will turn to backup Jordan Mason who’s had an impressive campaign. He’s played in all 12 games this season and has six starts. The 49ers are at home in Week 14 to face the Chicago Bears.