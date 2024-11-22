NFL

With three sacks on TNF, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has 10+ sacks in seven straight seasons

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Myles Garrett Browns pic
Myles Garrett Browns pic

Winter is upon us and we saw that in a snowy Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 12. The Steelers were on the road to face the Browns. Cleveland’s defense held Pittsburgh to just six points through the first three quarters. In the end, the Browns won 24-19 and are now 3-8 in 2024. 

Cleveland is now 2-2 in their last four games. Three-time All-Pro DE Myles Garrett is starting to heat up for the Browns as the season hits the final stretch. He has six sacks in his last three games including three on Thursday night vs. the Steelers. Now, Garrett has (10.0) sacks in 11 games this season. This is his seventh straight season with double-digit sacks. The only time he failed to accomplish that was in his rookie season when he had (7.0) in 11 games.

Myles Garrett continues to prove he is one of, if not the best DE in the NFL


With the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Browns selected DE Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M. Garrett has grown into one of the primer edge rushers in the league. The 28-year-old is in his eighth season and has been a consistent producer throughout his career with Cleveland. In 111 career games, Garrett has (98.5) sacks. With just (1.5) more sacks this season, Garrett could become the 66th player in NFL history to record 100 sacks in their career.

Against the Steelers on TNF in Week 12, Garrett dominated and had three sacks. That included one forced fumble, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits. When Myles Garrett is playing at his best, the Browns always have a chance to win. He is a game wrecker and we saw that yesterday when he sacked Russell Wilson three times and forced a fumble on him that the Browns recovered. Head coach Kevin Stefanski couldn’t ask more of Garrett as he helped Cleveland get a division win in Week 12. The Browns will play again on MNF in Week 13 when they face the Broncos in Denver.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Jerry Jeudy is Cleveland’s WR1 since they traded Amari Cooper

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2024
Myles Garrett Browns pic
NFL
With three sacks on TNF, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has 10+ sacks in seven straight seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2024

Winter is upon us and we saw that in a snowy Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 12. The Steelers were on the road to face the Browns. Cleveland’s defense…

Daniel Jones Giants pic
NFL
Daniel Jones Is Remaining Positive Despite Being Benched By The Giants For Week 12
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 22 2024

After beginning the season as New York’s starting quarterback, Daniel Jones has quickly fallen down the pecking order for the Giants but he is remaining positive during the difficult times….

Bryce Huff Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ Bryce Huff will have wrist surgery on Thursday and could return at the end of the regular season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 21 2024
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux could make his return in Week 12 vs. the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 21 2024
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Brock Purdy Limited In Niners Practice, But George Kittle Says He Plans To Return vs Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans plans to make his return in Week 12 vs. the Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 20 2024
Arrow to top