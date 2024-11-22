With three sacks on TNF, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has 10+ sacks in seven straight seasons

Winter is upon us and we saw that in a snowy Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 12. The Steelers were on the road to face the Browns. Cleveland’s defense held Pittsburgh to just six points through the first three quarters. In the end, the Browns won 24-19 and are now 3-8 in 2024.

Cleveland is now 2-2 in their last four games. Three-time All-Pro DE Myles Garrett is starting to heat up for the Browns as the season hits the final stretch. He has six sacks in his last three games including three on Thursday night vs. the Steelers. Now, Garrett has (10.0) sacks in 11 games this season. This is his seventh straight season with double-digit sacks. The only time he failed to accomplish that was in his rookie season when he had (7.0) in 11 games.

Myles Garrett continues to prove he is one of, if not the best DE in the NFL

Myles Garrett with a message to TJ Watt: “I have a lot of respect for him… But I’m number 1. That’s from Edge 1 to Defensive Player of the Year. I’m the guy. That runs through me.” pic.twitter.com/vFi9SnjSA9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2024



With the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Browns selected DE Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M. Garrett has grown into one of the primer edge rushers in the league. The 28-year-old is in his eighth season and has been a consistent producer throughout his career with Cleveland. In 111 career games, Garrett has (98.5) sacks. With just (1.5) more sacks this season, Garrett could become the 66th player in NFL history to record 100 sacks in their career.

Against the Steelers on TNF in Week 12, Garrett dominated and had three sacks. That included one forced fumble, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits. When Myles Garrett is playing at his best, the Browns always have a chance to win. He is a game wrecker and we saw that yesterday when he sacked Russell Wilson three times and forced a fumble on him that the Browns recovered. Head coach Kevin Stefanski couldn’t ask more of Garrett as he helped Cleveland get a division win in Week 12. The Browns will play again on MNF in Week 13 when they face the Broncos in Denver.