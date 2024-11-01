Week 9 got underway on Thursday night this week, with the Jets moving to 3-6 for the season after a pair of acrobatic touchdown catches from Garrett Wilson.

Garrett Wilson Stuns In Jets Win

Garrett Wilson was on fire Thursday night this week and the Jets receiver was a problem all night for the Texans, who lost 21-13 to New York at MetLife Stadium.

All the talk around the Jets has been around Davante Adams over the last few weeks, with the wideout returning to Aaron Rodgers in a trade from Las Vegas.

But on Thursday night, Garrett Wilson reminded fans that there isn’t just one wideout to worry about in New York, as he almost single handedly won Thursday night football for the Jets.

Wilson went off for 90 yards from nine receptions against the Texans but it was his two touchdown catches that were turning heads on Thursday night.

His first score of the night was particularly impressive, as Wilson reached for a ball that was thrown behind him and was able to pull it in with just one hand. After the catch scoring was easy, as Wilson was able to waltz into the endzone for six.

Wilson’s second touchdown catch was somehow more impressive than the first, as he clutched in a desperate throw from Rodgers with one hand that at first looked to be out of bounds.

After a lengthy scoring review in New York Wilson was awarded his second touchdown of the game, with the receiver just able to get his shin down in bounds to extend the lead for the hosts.

There was shades of ‘OBJ’ in the Wilson catch on Thursday, with the NFL legend making his iconic one handed grab on the same field ten years ago.

With a win against the Texans to kick off week 9 the Jets have remained in the playoff race, but there is a long way to go for the 3-6 A-Rod and company to the postseason.