In Week 1, the Eagles didn’t look as dominant as they were at the end of the 2022 season. The Patriots’ defense gave them a run for their money after going up 16-0 early in the game. Over the offseason, there had been a discussion on who would be the Eagles’ starting RB.

After one game, Kenneth Gainwell was clearly the lead back for Philly in the run game. However, Gainwell is out tonight with a rib injury. In Week 1, Rashaad Penny was inactive. Tonight, the 27-year-old will likely get a chance to play his first game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rashaad Penny is expected to play tonight after not suiting up for Week 1

After five seasons with the Seahawks, Rashaad Penny signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for 2023. In his NFL career, the former first-round pick has had to deal with a number of injuries. He’s never played a full season over five NFL seasons. Missing Week 1, this will be yet another season where he doesn’t play in every game.

Penny played in 14 games as a rookie, the most of his career so far. Additionally, he has two seasons where he’s played in five or fewer games. Last season, he started the year as RB1 for the Seahawks. He played and started in five games before a knee injury cost him the rest of his season. Seattle moved onto RB Kenneth Walker III as their new starter.

Along with Rashaad Penny tonight, the Eagles also have Deandre Swift and Boston Scott at RB. In Week 1, Kenneth Gainwell led all Eagles RBs with 14 carries. Swift and Scott each had one carry. Gainwell also had the most targets (4) and catches (4) of any Eagles RB. That workload may have to be divided tonight among Penny, Swift, and Scott. The Eagles kick off Week 2 tonight at home vs. the Vikings.