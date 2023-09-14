NFL

With Kenneth Gainwell out for the Eagles tonight, Rashaad Penny is expected to be active after not playing Week 1

Zach Wolpin
In Week 1, the Eagles didn’t look as dominant as they were at the end of the 2022 season. The Patriots’ defense gave them a run for their money after going up 16-0 early in the game. Over the offseason, there had been a discussion on who would be the Eagles’ starting RB. 

After one game, Kenneth Gainwell was clearly the lead back for Philly in the run game. However, Gainwell is out tonight with a rib injury. In Week 1, Rashaad Penny was inactive. Tonight, the 27-year-old will likely get a chance to play his first game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rashaad Penny is expected to play tonight after not suiting up for Week 1


After five seasons with the Seahawks, Rashaad Penny signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for 2023. In his NFL career, the former first-round pick has had to deal with a number of injuries. He’s never played a full season over five NFL seasons. Missing Week 1, this will be yet another season where he doesn’t play in every game.

Penny played in 14 games as a rookie, the most of his career so far. Additionally, he has two seasons where he’s played in five or fewer games. Last season, he started the year as RB1 for the Seahawks. He played and started in five games before a knee injury cost him the rest of his season. Seattle moved onto RB Kenneth Walker III as their new starter.


Along with Rashaad Penny tonight, the Eagles also have Deandre Swift and Boston Scott at RB. In Week 1, Kenneth Gainwell led all Eagles RBs with 14 carries. Swift and Scott each had one carry. Gainwell also had the most targets (4) and catches (4) of any Eagles RB. That workload may have to be divided tonight among Penny, Swift, and Scott. The Eagles kick off Week 2 tonight at home vs. the Vikings.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
