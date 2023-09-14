See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in tonight’s Thursday Night Football clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting Figures and Trends

According to the latest figures, 67% of bettors are picking the Philadelphia Eagles spread to beat the Minnesota Vikings tonight – with the line set at 6.5 and odds of -110.

33% are siding with the visitors’ spread at +6.5, who will look to cause a huge upset against the defending NFC champions on their return home to Lincoln Financial Field following Super Bowl defeat.

In Philadelphia’s opening fixture against the New England Patriots, they stormed out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter in what can only be described as an absolute disaster for Bill Belichick’s side.

Kendrick Bourne failed to take control of a high pass from Mac Jones which led to a pick-six from Darius Slay, before Ezekiel Elliott fumbled the ball inside his own 25 to give the ball straight back which Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith punished.

New England hit right back in the second quarter with Jones catching fire, connecting with Hunter Henry and Bourne for two touchdowns to cut the deficit to just two points and head into the half with the score at 14-16.

Jake Elliott converted three successful field goals for the Eagles in the second half to secure the victory, but it wasn’t without pressure. Bourne added his second receiving touchdown of the game with three minutes to play to make it 20-25.

The ball was knocked out of Hurts’ possession on the following drive by Jabrill Peppers giving the Patriots a chance to win the game at the death, but the offense couldn’t deliver when it mattered most and Philadelphia escaped by the skin of their teeth.

Patriots force the fumble! Huge turnover for the NE defense 📺: #PHIvsNE on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn pic.twitter.com/Z4e9qDk9Pw — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

In Minnesota’s opening game, the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a huge surprise under the lead of new quarterback Baker Mayfield on the road. He completed 21 of 34 throws including two touchdown passes for 173 yards and no interceptions.

The Vikings defense looked shaky throughout and Tampa Bay were often finding mismatches to take advantage of. There were some positives for Minnesota, such as rookie first-round draft pick Jordan Addison catching four of the six targets sent his way from Kirk Cousins.

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson was his usual brilliant self, tallying 150 receiving yards on 9 catches but couldn’t quite make anything happen in the red zone. They lost 20-17 in a very disappointing showing.

Eagles vs Vikings Odds

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -260 | Minnesota Vikings +215

Philadelphia Eagles: -260 | Minnesota Vikings +215 Point Spread: Eagles (-6.5) -110 | Vikings (+6.5) -110

Eagles (-6.5) -110 | Vikings (+6.5) -110 Total Points: Over 49.0 –110 | Under 49.0 -110

