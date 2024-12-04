NFL

With a win in Week 14, the Detroit Lions could clinch a spot in the 2024 playoffs

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
At 11-1, the Detroit Lions have the best record in the NFC heading into Week 14. The team has won 10 games in a row and has not lost since Week 2. Detroit narrowly beat the Bears 23-20 on Thanksgiving in Week 13 to keep the win streak alive. Several teams could clinch the playoffs this weekend and the Lions are one of them. 

It’s as easy as the Lions winning in Week 14 and they’ll clinch a spot in the 2024 playoffs. The team is at home this week to face the Packers for the second time this season. They played in Week 9 in Green Bay and beat the Packers 24-14. If Detroit can beat Green Bay for a second time in 2024, they will clinch a postseason berth. The Lions and Packers play on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

If the Lions win or tie in Week 14, they will clinch a 2024 playoff berth


In 2023, the Detroit Lions went 12-5 and made a run to the NFC Championship game. They lost by three points to the 49ers and are eager to make it back to that spot. So far this season, the Lions have handled business and are on the path back to making the conference championship. Detroit’s offense is averaging a league-best (31.9) points per game this season. Their (154.4) rushing yards per game are the fourth-most of any team in 2024.

The Lions have an incredible backfield pairing of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Both players have at least 160 carries this season and have 10+ rushing touchdowns. Detroit’s entire offensive scheme is predicated on being able to run the ball and set up play-action. So far in 2024 they’ve been effective on offense and have been hard to beat. Not only do the Lions want to clinch a postseason berth, but they want to have the #1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles are one game back from Detroit and both teams have five games left. Detroit finishes the season with Green Bay, Buffalo, Chicago, San Francisco, and Minnesota.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
