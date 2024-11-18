Lions’ Alex Anzalone broke his forearm and will miss 6-8 weeks for Detroit

At 9-1, the Detroit Lions have the best record in the NFC after Week 11. The team is on an impressive eight-game win streak and couldn’t be playing at a higher level. Jared Goff and the offense are a well-oiled machine that puts up video game numbers each week.

That was especially true in Week 11 when the Lions faced a Jaguars team that was 2-7 heading into the game. Jacksonville lost 52-6 on the road to Detroit. During that blowout win, starting MLB Alex Anzalone suffered a broken forearm in the first half. Anzalone did not return and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported he is out 6-8 weeks. He would be on track to make a return in the postseason for Detroit. The Lions are banged up defensively and losing Anzalone hurts the team.

Can the Lions survive the rest of the regular season without Alex Anzalone?

#Lions coach Dan Campbell says standout LB Alex Anzalone will miss 6-8 weeks with a broken forearm. That puts him on track, potentially, for the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2024



In the 2017 NFL draft, Alex Anzalone was a third-round pick by the Saints out of Florida. Anzalone played the first four years of his professional career with New Orleans. His best season with the Saints was his 2018 campaign when he played in all 16 games and made seven starts. He had 59 combined tackles, one interception, two sacks, and six QB hits. Following his first four years in New Orleans, Anzalone signed a one-year deal in 2021 with the Lions.

The 30-year-old signed another one-year deal for the 2022 season. Ahead of his 2023 campaign with Detroit, Anzalone got a three-year, $18.3 million extension from the Lions. Anzalone has played and started in 56 games for the Lions over four seasons. In nine games this season, Anzalone had 40 combined tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss, and four QB hits. Without Anzaline, the Lions are going to need an answer at MLB. His backup Jalen Reeves-Maybin is currently on the IR with a neck injury. Detroit may have to elevate a player from their practice squad or find a free agent for the rest of the regular season. The Lions still have several tough games ahead to end 2024.