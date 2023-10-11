Boxing News

Will Nina Agdal Be Ringside For The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight?

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
paulagdal 1

Logan Paul takes on Dillon Danis this Saturday 14th October, after weeks of controversy. Danis has posted hundreds of explicit images of Paul’s partner, Nina Agdal, leaving many wondering – will she be ringside?

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: The Build Up

The YouTube star will return to the boxing ring for the first time in two years this weekend, as he goes head-to-head with MMA superstar, Dillon Danis.

The MMA fighter was first introduced to the influencer boxing scene, after being scheduled to fight Logan’s business partner with PRIME Hydration, KSI. Danis pulled out of the fight for a list of reasons but continued to belittle the crossover boxing world.

Danis, who is largely known for his relationship with UFC megastar, Conor McGregor, has seen his status soar during the buildup to this fight.

Posting over 200 explicit images of Logan’s fiance, Nina Agdal, he has amassed over 2 billion views on Twitter and has elevated the hype for this fight to a different stratosphere.

However, these posts on social media have come with consequences for the MMA star, as Agdal has reportedly filed a lawsuit for around $150,000 and an alleged online restraining order.

Who Is Nina Agdal?

Nina Agdal is a Danish swimsuit model and social media star, helping her grow just under 2 million followers on Instagram and is also a high quality business owner.

These businesses are primarily in the fitness and health coaching industry, while also focusing heavily on food nutrition. The business is called ‘The Agdal Method’, helping people begin or continue a healthier lifestyle through diet and exercise.

Agdal has also found fame through her relationships with certain A-listers, some of the high-level names include Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, The Wanted singer Max George, and global superstar, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Logan Paul recently proposed to Agdal and created a YouTube video that highlighted the whole process, the video has received over 5 million views online.

Dillon Danis’ approach to the bout has caused a lot of controversy online, with daily posts which show Agdal in explicit images. The lawsuit filed by Logan’s partner are still in the pipeline and many are wondering if Nina will be in Manchester to watch the fight.

Will Nina Agdal Be Ringside For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis?

Despite the controversy and legal actions taking place, Nina Agdal is expected to be ringside to watch her fiance take on Dillon Danis in Manchester.

Paul, who has his own podcast and appears on a variety of others too, spoke about his partner’s current situation and confirmed she will indeed by ringside.

Logan Paul said on Ariel Hewani’s MMA Hour: “She’ll be there. It’s not a physical restraining order, it’s that he can’t post explicit photos of her, which is insane that we’re in a world where that has to be, like, stated, right?

