On the surface, it would appear that Devin Haney is the clear favorite to defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight contest this weekend. However, ‘The Matrix’ will have other ideas and is heavily fancied as the betting underdog by many boxing fans to spring the upset and hand ‘The Dream’ the first defeat of his career.

Will Devin Haney Win The Fight Against Vasiliy Lomachenko?

Devin Haney Fighter Profile Age: 24

Ranking: #3 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5′ 9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 70.9″ (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 29-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15

Fights Won by Decision: 14

Vasiliy Lomachenko Fighter Profile Age: 35

Ranking: #5 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: Ukraine

Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)

Reach: 65.5″ (166 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 17-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11

Fights Won by Decision: 6

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Devin Haney will defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend. He is the undisputed lightweight champion and has more wins (29) than Lomachenko has fights (19). Not to mention the fact ‘The Dream’ is widely regarded as one of, if not the best lightweight in the world.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Devin Haney to win the fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko and secure the biggest win of his boxing career in emphatic fashion. We can see ‘The Dream’ winning the fight by KO in Rounds 10-12.

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Devin Haney is the relatively heavy favourite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -280. Vasiliy Lomachenko is the +220 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat ‘The Dream’ and claim the biggest win of his career.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Haney will win via decision. Time will tell if the California man will be back to his devastating best, but judging by the prices set by the sportsbooks, price-setters are confident the the fight will go the distance and the American claims a 30th professional victory.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of Devin Haney, he is without a doubt one of the modern greats down at lightweight. Haney boasts a record of 29-0 (15 KO’s) in his professional boxing record, with his last ten consecutive fights all being for world titles.

Of those ten world title bouts, the California man has won all of them. ‘The Dream’ has been a dominant force for years at lightweight and will be looking to assert himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter if he is to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend before potentially fighting Gervonta Davis later this year.

Haney has beaten some huge names in his career thusfar. George Kambosos, Joseph Diaz and Jorge Linares are just some of the names ‘The Dream’ has already beaten so far in his career.

Haney has won 15 of his 29 victories by stoppage too. This fight is favored to go all the way to 12 rounds and result in a decision, which has been unanimous in each of Haney’s last six fights.

Vasiliy Lomachenko in his own right is an eye-catching fighter who has done extremely well so far in his career. He boasts a record of 19-2 (11 KO’s) and is a veteran of the sport at 35-years-old.

The Ukranian made his professional debut back in October 2013, winning the IBO International featherweight title. Three years later in 2013, he won the WBO junior lightweight title and later on the WBA (Super), The Ring lightweight and WBO lightweight titles.

‘The Matrix’ has beaten some credible fighters so far such as Luke Campbell, Anthony Crolla, Jamaine Oritz and Teofimo Lopez. If he can cause an upset and add Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney to the W column in his record, he will firmly put his name amongst the world’s best with some absolutely massive fights to be had at lightweight in the coming months and years.

As of today for the main event, Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney is the -280 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Vasiliy ‘The Matrix’ Lomachenko as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +220 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Fingers crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

What Time/Date Is The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -280 | Lomachenko +220

