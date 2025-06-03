Boxing

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Pay-Per-View Price Is Free As Part of Existing ESPN+ Subscription

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Keyshawn Davis Boxing

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos goes down in the main event at the Scope Arena on Saturday night for US boxing fans. American fans can watch this highly anticipated WBO World Lightweight Title showdown via ESPN+, but just what is the exact PPV price?

What Is The Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos PPV Price For US Boxing Fans?

Boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of Saturday’s WBO World Lightweight Title fight between the champion, Keyshawn Davis, and the undefeated 16-2 hard-hitting challenger, Edwin de los Santos.

Davis vs de los Santos headlines at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia in what is the most notable fight happening on American soil this weekend.

The other big fight on Saturday in fact happens in the UK, with Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni headlining in Ipswich. Both Junto Nakatani and Jai Opetaia are in action this weekend too in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Looking at Keyshawn Davis’ next fight against the Dominican Republican puncher, the vast majority of boxing fans are expecting a stoppage in favor of the former US Olympian.

For a fight of this magnitude, with it being a world title fight too, you’d expect it to be a pay-per-view event. However, that isn’t the case this weekend at all. ESPN+ are airing the full Davis vs de los Santos card on their channel.

This means that there is no additional PPV fee on top of existing ESPN+ subscribers monthly cost.

Is The Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Pay-Per-View Price Cheaper Or More Expensive That Other Boxing PPV’s?

Given the fact that the Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos fight is a non-PPV event for US boxing fans, this means that it comes as part of your regular ESPN+ subscription.

With there being no pay-per-view price at all, this means that Saturday’s WBO World Lightweight Title fight is far cheaper than other boxing PPV events.

For example, the Ring Magazine Times Square triple-header on May 2 that featured Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero, Devin Haney vs Jose Zepeda and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr, cost fans $59.99 to purchase via pay-per-view. This was on top of their regular DAZN subscription.

This week that isn’t the case for Keyshawn Davis’ first defense of his WBO 135-pound strap against the former WBC title challenger.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a world title match-up, it is refreshing to know that it won’t cost fans any additional cash.

Davis vs de los Santos PPV Price Differs In American & The UK

Boxing fans from the UK are also in luck this weekend, with Keyshawn Davis’ next fight fight also not being a pay-per-view event.

Sky Sports are airing the fight for UK fans in the early hours of Sunday morning. This means that boxing fans from the United Kingdom won’t have to pay an additional fee on top of their regular Sky Sports monthly subscription.

There are also plenty of fights on the undercard which fans can tune in and watch too. This includes watching hot prospects such as Abdullah Mason and much more.

In order for British fight fans to watch this fight, which will be in the early hours of Sunday 8 given the time difference between the east coast of America and the UK, all they’ll have to do find the fight on one of their Sky Sports channels.

For once, both US and UK boxing fans won’t be forced to pay any additional pay-per-view costs to enjoy the Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos fight this weekend.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos – Event Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos
  • 📊 Records: Davis (13-0, 9 KO’s) | de los Santos (16-2, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30pm ET
  • 🏆 Titles: WBO World Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Scope Arena | Norfolk, Virginia, USA
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

