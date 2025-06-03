Ahead of the Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos fight this week, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, including which world lightweight title belt is on the line in the Davis vs de los Santos fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Fight?

The biggest fight in the the United States in the world of boxing this weekend takes place in Norfolk, Virginia as Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos takes center-stage at the Scope Arena.

Given the fact that the fight is in Norfolk on the east coast, US boxing fans will be able to catch Keyshawn Davis’ next fight prime-time on Saturday night.

Following his two recent knockout wins, including last time out against Denys Berinchyk to become world champion, it’s hard to see past another Davis victory this weekend.

The majority of boxing fans are picking him to win, but the challenger is still a live dog in the fight with a huge knockout ratio of his own.

When it comes to world title belts at lightweight, the four main governing bodies are of course the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. The Ring Magazine belt is also one of the main recognised legitimate titles now in boxing.

With that in mind, Keyshawn Davis’ WBO World Lightweight Title is on the line this weekend in his first defense against Edwin de los Santos. This comes after the 135-pound king stopped Berinchyk last time out in four rounds to win the belt.

For a detailed overview of Saturday’s fight and a prediction, check out our Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos preview and prediction article.

WBO World Lightweight Title Belt On The Line For Davis vs de los Santos

The challenger, Dominican Republic’s hard-hitting Edwin de los Santos, comes into this fight after an 18 month layoff following his maiden world title shot last time out against WBC champion Shakur Stevenson.

Despite having not fought since November 2023, the 16-2 southpaw is getting another chance at becoming world champion. This time he is the challenger for Keyshawn Davis’ WBO strap.

Whoever wins this monumental world title fight on Saturday night could also be in line for some huge unifications in the 135-pound division going forward.

Lightweight is a stacked weight class, with household names such as Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson and Vasyl Lomachenko the other three current belt holders.

Shakur Stevenson’s next fight has been confirmed against William Zepeda, as has ‘Tank’ Davis’ against Lamont Roach in August, but heading in 2026 these are fights the winner of Davis vs de los Santos could be in for.

Saturday’s fight is a non-PPV event for boxing fans, who will just have to stream the fight via ESPN+. This WBO World Lightweight Title fight comes as part of your regular ESPN+ subscription, with no added pay-per-view costs attached.

Huge ramifications for the 135-pound division from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos takes center-stage.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos – Event Info

🥊 Fight: Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos 📊 Records: Davis (13-0, 9 KO’s) | de los Santos (16-2, 14 KO’s)

Davis (13-0, 9 KO’s) | de los Santos (16-2, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30pm ET

Approx. 10.30pm ET 🏆 Titles: WBO World Lightweight Title

WBO World Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Scope Arena | Norfolk, Virginia, USA