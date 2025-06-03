It has been reported that a Teofimo Lopez vs Devin Haney super-fight has been officially signed for August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene reported overnight that a deal has been truck between ‘The Takeover’ and ‘The Dream’ for a catchweight fight at 145-pounds.

After both winning their fights on the inaugural Ring Magazine card in Times Square in New York City on May 2, a super-fight between Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney has been officially signed.

Haney underwhelmed in his unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez last time out on welterweight debut, but got the job done.

Lopez successfully defended his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title on the same night, defeating Arnold Barboza Jr via decision too. Although he didn’t perform as badly as Haney, it was still a lacklustre performance.

Despite this, a super-fight between the pair has reportedly been officially signed for August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

The Lopez vs Haney fight has been talked about for years now, with both of them being two of the ‘Four Horsemen’ – a phrase coined by Ryan Garcia that also includes Gervonta Davis.

It seems that Teofimo Lopez’s next fight will not be at 140-pounds, meaning he won’t be able to defend his WBO belt against Haney. It remains to be seen whether or not he officially vacates his belt or if this is just a one-off fight against a bitter rival.

For ‘The Dream’, he has the chance to remind the world of just how good he is. Prior to losing to Garcia, before the fight was overturned to a no contest due to ‘King Ry’ failing performance enhancing drugs tests, Haney was beating all comers and looked like one of the best fighters on the planet.

However, his performance against Ramirez on May 2 was far from vintage, and he’ll need to perform a whole lot better against ‘The Takeover’ if he is to get his hand raised.

What Weight Will The Lopez vs Haney Fight Be At?

With the Teofimo Lopez vs Devin Haney fight reportedly being officially signed for August 16 in Saudi Arabia, there is a question as to what weight the contest will be fought at.

Last time out, Lopez defended his WBO Super-Middleweight Title, meaning he fought at 140-pounds. Haney on the other hand moved up to welterweight for the Jose Ramirez fight, competing for the first time up at 147-pounds.

This means that Devin Haney’s next fight against ‘The Takeover’ will have to be at an agree catchweight. This is reportedly what has been signed in the Lopez vs Haney deal, with a weight already agreed.

Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene has reported that the fight will be contested at a catchweight of 145-pound. According to an official, both fighters have agreed to enrol in VADA testing too.

This is five pounds above the super-lightweight limit, meaning Lopez will be moving up in weight. This is two pounds below the welterweight limit, meaning ‘The Dream’ will have to shed a couple of extra pounds to successfully make the 145-pound catchweight.

With the fight being at 145-pounds, this means that Lopez’s WBO belt will not be on the line. Whether he vacates the title and moves up for good remains to be seen.

Where Will Lopez vs Haney Take Place?

The Lopez vs Haney super-fight on August 16 is reportedly heading for Saudi Arabia.

This comes as no surprise give the fact that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi boxing chief, will have played an integral part in negotiations for the contest.

As of yet, a venue is yet to be confirmed. However, the likelihood is that the fight will be part of Riyadh Season and will therefore be at one of the venues in Riyadh.

The two Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fights were both at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, with this being the most likely venue for this catchweight super-fight between former two-division world champion Devin Haney and two-division Ring Magazine champion Teofimo Lopez.