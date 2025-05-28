Boxing

Anthony Joshua In Talks With His Excellency Turki Alalshikh Over Huge New Three-Fight Deal With Riyadh Season

Paul Kelly
Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is reportedly in talks with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh over a huge new three-fight deal with Riyadh Season.

The British boxing icon looks set to sign a multi-million dollar deal with Alalshikh and Riyadh Season.

Anthony Joshua Set For New Three-Fight Deal With Riyadh Season

Rumors are circulating on social media that former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is on the verge of signing a new three-fight deal with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season.

Joshua hasn’t fought since last September when he was emphatically knocked out by fellow Brit Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in front of over 98,000 people.

Since then, there has been speculation that ‘AJ’ may retire, as well as plenty of rumors that he could finally face bitter rival Tyson Fury once and for all.

For now, neither of these rumors have come true. Now, the latest rumor regarding Anthony Joshua is over a new three-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season.

This three-fight deal would mean that Joshua would only fight on Riyadh Season shows for his next three bouts, with Turki Alalshikh playing a huge part in selecting the opponents.

Joshua’s last three fights, dating back to December 2023, have all been in the main event of Riyadh Season shows, put on by His Excellency in conjunction with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, Joshua’s promoters.

Should AJ’s new Riyadh Season deal get signed in the coming weeks, we could well see the 28-4 heavyweight powerhouse return to the ring this autumn.

How Much Will ‘AJ’ Get For His New Deal With His Excellency Turki Alalshikh?

Should Anthony Joshua go ahead and sign this reported new three-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season, it would undoubtedly earn him hundreds of millions of dollars.

Despite losing his last fight, Joshua remains one of the biggest commodities and stars in world boxing. Alongside Canelo, who’s next fight is against Terence Crawford in September, ‘AJ’ is one of the biggest selling fighters on the planet.

With that in mind, a new three-fight deal for Joshua is sure to be worth at least nine figures. The 35-year-old has been earning at least $10m+ for over five years now, so a $100m+ three-fight deal with Riyadh Season isn’t unrealistic.

When you consider how much Turki Alalshikh put up for the two Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fights and the two Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol fights, $100m over three fights for one of the biggest stars in boxing isn’t that much to the Saudi boxing chief.

That being said, official figures on Joshua’s new three-fight deal with Riyadh Season are yet to be confirmed.

Who Will Anthony Joshua’s Three Fights Be Against?

If Anthony Joshua’s new three-fight deal with Riyadh Season and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh goes ahead, there are a whole host of names that would make sense for the British heavyweight to fight next.

As one of the best fighters in the world and biggest names, ‘AJ’ would have to fight fellow top fighters. The talk of a showdown with Tyson Fury continues, but for now that looks out of the question with ‘The Gypsy King’ supposedly retired for good.

Other names such as Martin Bakole, Deontay Wilder, Agit Kabayel and Joseph Parker continue to get thrown about as well. As does a potential Daniel Dubois rematch, which of course makes sense given how the first fight played out in September 2024.

Despite losing four fights in his career now, Eddie Hearn still claims that ‘AJ’ is unbeatable when fully drilled. Should he overcome his latest injury setback and return to winning ways against top fighters, Hearn may well be proven right.

If this reported three-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season is made official soon, we could well see the former two-time world heavyweight champion back in action sooner than we think. Lets hope ‘AJ’ returns soon and gets back to winning ways.

What next for Anthony Joshua now then as he embarked on a new three-fight deal with Riyadh Season? Time will tell.

