Boxing

Sugar Ray Leonard Lends Advice To Manny Pacquiao Ahead Of Shock Return At 46-Years-Old

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manny Pacquiao Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Boxing

Sugar Ray Leonard has summed up Manny Pacquiao’s chances against Mario Barrios after the Filipino boxing icon announced his shock return to the ring.

The five-weight world champion has commented on Pacquiao’s chances, as well as predicting whether or not ‘Pac Man’ can roll back the years and record a monumental victory.

Sugar Ray Leonard Comments On Manny Pacquiao’s Shock Return

Sugar Ray Leonard is one of the most popular and legendary boxers in the history of the sport.

Not only was the American an extremely talented fighter, he was also one of the most popular. Leonard retired with a professional boxing record of 36-3-1, which including winning world titles in five different weight division.

Leonard was of course part of the famous ‘Four Kings’, which created a wave of popularity that kept boxing relevant and in the mainstream in the post-Muhammad Ali era.

Now at 69-years-old, Leonard has been retired for almost 30 years having had his last fight in 1997. He still attends some of the biggest fights in America and even recently in Saudi Arabia, and has offered some advice to Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao announced his shock return to the ring earlier in May. ‘Pac Man’ was installed at no.5 in the WBC welterweight rankings, and has since been granted a shot at the full WBC World Welterweight Title in just a couple months time.

Despite his four year absence and having not won a fight since July 2019, Pacquiao has been granted a world title shot straight away against the champion Mario Barrios. The pair will square off in the ring on July 19 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

Ahead of the Barrios vs Pacquiao fight, Sugar Ray Leonard has weighed-in with his thoughts and has offered some simple advice to the Filipino fighter ahead of his ring return.

Does Sugar Ray Leonard Believe Pacquiao Can Beat Barrios?

Sugar Ray Leonard is a boxing Hall of Fame inductee, so his opinion is cherished when it comes to the sweet science.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the former five-division world champion gave an honest assessment of Manny Pacquiao’s chances against Mario Barrios after announcing his shock return to the ring.

Leonard has admitted that the psychological side could play more of a factor than the actual physical side. That being said, the American certainly isn’t ruling out a shock win for Pacquiao as he rolls back the years. ‘Maybe he can do it’, Leonard said.

“When I came back I didn’t realise it was five years I’ve been out of the ring. You got to get used to being hit, you got to get used to training that hard at that level. It’s a lot of things. It’s more mental, more psychological that it is physical. You have to have that heart, have that feeling, and you know what?

“Maybe he can do it. Maybe he knows the right things to do,” summarised Leonard.

If Manny Pacquiao’s next fight does result in a shock victory against Mario Barrios, he would write his name into the boxing history books even further. However, it seems like this could be a step too far for ‘Pac Man’ as he approaches his 47th birthday.

Pacquiao has given so much to the sport and his legacy is forever assured. Can he produce one more memorable night and capture the WBC World Welterweight Title on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas? Sugar Ray Leonard certainly isn’t ruling it out.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Evander Holyfield Mike Tyson Boxing 1
Boxing

LATEST Evander Holyfield Admits He Would Have Lost To Prime Mike Tyson In Resurfaced Interview

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 22 2025
Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Next Fight: ‘Pac Man’ Returns To Face Mario Barrios For WBC World Welterweight Title After Four Year Absence
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025

It has been officially confirmed that after a four year absence from the ring, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will return at the age of 46. ‘Pac Man’ has been given…

Angelo Leo - Boxing
Boxing
IBF World Featherweight Title On The Line For Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 21 2025

Ahead of the Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda match-up this weekend, boxing fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find…

Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda - Boxing
Boxing
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Featherweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 20 2025
Josh Taylor Boxing 1
Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For All-British Welterweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 20 2025
Naoya Inoue Boxing
Boxing
Naoya Inoue Drops Retirement Bombshell Revealing That He Only Has Another Two Years Left In Boxing
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 19 2025
Shakur Stevenson Next Fight - Boxing
Boxing
Shakur Stevenson Next Fight: Three-Weight World Champion Defends WBC Lightweight Title vs 33-0 William Zepeda
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 16 2025
Arrow to top