Manny Pacquiao Next Fight: 'Pac Man' Returns To Face Mario Barrios For WBC World Welterweight Title After Four Year Absence

Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1
Manny Pacquiao Boxing 1

It has been officially confirmed that after a four year absence from the ring, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will return at the age of 46.

‘Pac Man’ has been given a WBC World Welterweight Title shot straight away as he faces Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao Next Fight: ‘Pac Man’ Gets World Title Shot After 4 Year Absence

When it comes to boxing, there are few fighters as accomplished as the great Manny Pacquiao.

The Filipino boxing icon is one of the best fighters of the 21st century and will go down in history as one of the best fighters to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

Pacquiao has had a total of 72 fights so far in his professional boxing career, and is now set to have his 73rd. This comes after the Manny Pacquiao next fight was officially confirmed for July 19 against Mario Barrios.

Not only is ‘Pac Man’ returning to the ring after a four year absence, but he has been being given a shot straight away at the WBC World Welterweight Title.

Pacquiao entered the WBC welterweight rankings at no.5 earlier this month, which got fans speculating that he could be in line for a straight shot at Barrios if he were to return to the ring.

That fight has now been officially confirmed as Barrios vs Pacquiao takes center-stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19.

Boasting an incredible record of 62-8-2 which includes 39 devastating wins by knockout, the Filipino fighter now aims to win a 63rd fight at 46-years-old.

Given his age, inactivity and time away from the sport as he enjoyed a successful political career as Senate of the Philippines for six years from 2016-2022, Pacquiao’s return to the ring has firmly shocked the boxing world.

Will Pacquiao Retire After His Next Fight?

Depending on what happens in the Manny Pacquiao next fight, the boxing icon could well hang up his gloves for good no matter whether he wins or loses.

At 46-years-old and having not fought in almost four years, nobody is expecting Pacquiao to win the fight against Mario Barrios on July 19.

‘Pac Man’ hasn’t actually won a fight since July 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman via split decision. Since then, he had that one fight against Yordenis Ugas in August 2021, which he lost via unanimous decision.

It’s fair to say that boxing fans probably didn’t have a Manny Pacquiao return on their 2025 bingo card, but here we are.

Having seemingly been happily retired for almost four years, despite never officially hanging his gloves up, it seems the Filipino fighter wants to taste glory once more inside the ring.

Should he beat Barrios and win the WBC World Welterweight Title, that would be a perfect way for ‘Pac Man’ to round-off his career. Similarly, if the Manny Pacquiao next fight results in defeat to the Mexican champion, then that should also be a sign for him to walk away from the sport once and for all.

Pacquiao will forever go down in boxing history as a true legend and icon. He is a Hall of Fame fighter and his legacy is assured no matter what happens in the ring on July 19.

Lets hope that Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is his last and that the eight-division world champion can call time on his career once and for all in the aftermath with all of his faculties intact.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
