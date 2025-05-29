Boxing

Roy Jones Jr Is Backing Wladimir Klitschko To Return To Boxing Amid Retirement U-Turn Rumors, Insisting He Is ‘More Advanced Than Tyson Fury’

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Wladimir Klitschko Boxing
Wladimir Klitschko Boxing

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr is backing Wladimir Klitschko to make a shock return to the ring.

Klitschko, who hasn’t fought since his dramatic loss to Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in 2017, has hinted at coming out of retirement with the aim of beating George Foreman’s record as the oldest every world heavyweight champion.

Roy Jones Jr Backs Wladimir Klitschko To Come Out Of Retirement

The world of boxing recently saw Mike Tyson return to the ring at 58-years-old to fight Jake Paul last year.

The prospect of legends of the sport returning to the ring in their later years isn’t so far fetched anymore, with a lot of fighters doing so. Look at Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao’s next fight is for the WBC World Welterweight Title against Mario Barrios, despite the fact he has been retired for four years.

Now, former dominant world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has teased a possible return to action. If these rumors are true, Roy Jones Jr is one man who certainly isn’t averse to ageing fighters returning to the ring and making a retirement U-turn.

Jones is backing ‘Dr Steelhammer’ to make a successful ring return, if he dusts off his gloves and goes through the ropes once again.

Speaking to Prime Casino in a recent interview, the former four-weight world champion believes that the Ukrainian could make a huge success of his return, if indeed it happens:

“Wladimir Klitschko is big enough to do anything. See, what people don’t realise is that for heavyweights, it is a little easier to make a comeback.

“When you’re that big and you do have power and IQ-wise, Klitschko to me is a little more advanced than Tyson Fury. Power-wise, he’s definitely more advanced than Fury. So why couldn’t he come back? If he could take the punch, why not?” concluded Jones Jr.

Jones Jr: ‘Klitschko To me Is A Little More Advanced Than Tyson Fury’

Roy Jones Jr firmly believes that if he were to return, Wladimir Klitschko still has what it takes to become champion of the world again.

Klitschko finished his professional boxing career with two successive losses to two British heavyweights. Tyson Fury first beat the Ukrainian in 2015 in Germany, before Anthony Joshua, who is in talks of signing a three-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season, stopped ‘Dr Steelhammer’ in their Wembley Stadium showdown in 2017.

The only concern that Jones Jr has over Klitschko’s return is how his chin would hold up. The American multi-weight world champion sounded a note of caution about Klitschko’s punch resistance, which won’t have got any better at 49-years-old:

“The chin is always gonna be a problem for Klitschko. You know that was one of his weaknesses in his prime – if you could get to the chin, you could get him. But you gotta get to it,” explained Jones Jr.

Who Would Wladimir Klitschko Fight If He Came Out Of Retirement?

Should Wladimir Klitschko return to the ring and make a retirement U-turn, the question of who could stand in the opposite corner as his opponent.

If Klitschko were to come back, there would undoubtedly be a long queue of fighters wanting a shot at fighting the former long-reigning world heavyweight king.

The Ukrainian has made is abundantly clear that he wants to break George Foreman’s record of the oldest world heavyweight champion of all time. To do this, Klitschko would need to win one of the heavyweight belts, which are currently held by Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

However, some fighters have already expressed an interest of facing Klitschko in his return bout. WBC Interim Title holder Agit Kabayel has suggested he could be the man to face ‘Dr Steelhammer’ on his return.

The Usyk fight simply wouldn’t happen as both are Ukrainian too. If Klitschko is to pick up a belt and break Foreman’s record, they will need to become scattered before Klitschko could strike and become the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Wladimir Klitschko Boxing
Boxing

LATEST Roy Jones Jr Is Backing Wladimir Klitschko To Return To Boxing Amid Retirement U-Turn Rumors, Insisting He Is ‘More Advanced Than Tyson Fury’

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025
Deontay Wilder Next Fight - Boxing
Boxing
Deontay Wilder Next Fight: ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Returns On June 27th As He Eyes Huge Heavyweight Fights Going Forward
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025

The Deontay Wilder next fight sees the former world heavyweight champion return to action on June 27th as he aims to win his first fight in almost three years. The…

Anthony Joshua bettings
Boxing
Anthony Joshua In Talks With His Excellency Turki Alalshikh Over Huge New Three-Fight Deal With Riyadh Season
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is reportedly in talks with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh over a huge new three-fight deal with Riyadh Season. The British boxing icon looks…

Teofimo Lopez Boxing
Boxing
Teofimo Lopez’s Latest Social Media Posts Reveals He Has Reportedly Been FIRED By His Excellency Turki Alalshikh
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025
Eduardo Sugar Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi - Boxing
Boxing
Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Super-Featherweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 27 2025
Eduardo Sugar Nunez - Boxing
Boxing
IBF World Featherweight Title Belt On The Line In The Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez vs Masanori Rikiishi Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 26 2025
Manny Pacquiao Boxing
Boxing
Sugar Ray Leonard Lends Advice To Manny Pacquiao Ahead Of Shock Return At 46-Years-Old
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 23 2025
Arrow to top