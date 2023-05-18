Boxing

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
Joins us we take a look at the belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight this Saturday, as two of the lightweight division’s most potent competitors lock horns in Las Vegas. 

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

All FOUR of Devin Haney’s lightweight world titles will be on the line in his second full-scale belt defence, after successfully retaining his undisputed status in October’s rematch against George Kambosos Jr.

He became the first ever undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era in the unifying first fight with Kambosos last summer, taking all three of the Australian’s belts to add to his WBC title.

The 29-and-0 undefeated 24-year-old has quickly risen to greatness and will look to ward off another of the lightweight’s category’s most decorated fighters this weekend, with veteran powerhouse Vasiliy Lomachenko finally getting his chance to take back some of his previously held titles.

David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Predictions, Preview, Fight Time and Odds

The three-time world champion returned to his homeland in Ukraine in order to join up with the nation’s defence against the Russian invasion, which ultimately saw him pass up on the opportunity to face Kambosos, which, of course, was snapped up by Saturday’s opponent Devin Haney.

The implications for this highly-anticipated bout could not be bigger for both fighters, given the undisputed nature, but it will also almost certainly lead to a future fight with current WBA (regular) lightweight title holder Gervonta Davis, who is widely regarded as on-par with the best in this category.

The 28-year-old has largely enjoyed success in the super featherweight and super lightweight categories, but following his catchweight victory over Ryan Garcia last month, he looks primed and ready for a shot at an undisputed lightweight title fight.

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • 📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

