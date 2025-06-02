Boxing

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Preview, Prediction, Fight Info & Full Undercard For World Lightweight Clash

Paul Kelly
Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Boxing

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos headlines this weekend at the Scope Arena in a world lightweight title match-up. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Saturday’s intriguing main event between two of the world’s best 135-pound fighters.

Some boxing fans believe Keyshawn Davis could be the best lightweight in the world. But before fight fans see him in unification fights, he first must beat the devastating puncher Edwin de los Santos this weekend.

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to the Davis vs de los Santos WBO World Lightweight Title dust-up this weekend.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Preview

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos headlines at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday evening for US fight fans.

The champion, Keyshawn Davis, puts his WBO World Lightweight Title belt on the line against the dangerous challenger. Although he is expected to win, Davis will have to be wary of Santos’ power given his impressive knockout record.

Davis may well be the best 135-pound fighter in the world already, despite only being 26-years-old. He is a star in the making, and another impressive win this weekend will put the world on notice once again.

On a weekend that also features a Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni heavyweight clash as well as two other world title fights featuring stars like Junto Nakatani and Jai Opetaia, make sure you don’t miss a future pound-for-pound star in action in Keyshawn Davis.

The lightweight landscape in an intriguing one right now, with Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko two other big names in the division. Another 135-pound world champion is in action soon too, as Shakur Stevenson’s next fight draws nearer.

Should he win this weekend, Davis could well feature in some huge unifications going forward against the likes of Stevenson, ‘Tank’ and ‘Loma’. Huge ramifications for the lightweight division this weekend from the Scope Arena.

Davis vs de los Santos Prediction

Keyshawn Davis is fully expected to make a successful first defense of his WBO World Lightweight Title this weekend against Edwin de los Santos.

Davis has won his last two fights via impressive knockout, including against Denys Berinchyk last time out in emphatic fashion. That being said, the Dominican Republic challenger is a huge puncher too and has every chance of landing that knockout blow at any given moment.

Inactivity could be a problem for de los Santos here, who hasn’t fought since November 2023 when he was widely outpointed by Shakur Stevenson for the WBC World Lightweight Title.

At just 25-years-old, de los Santos is actually the younger fighter of the two. However, he has been defeated every time he has stepped up. If he’s on his A-game, this should be a routine victory for Keyshawn Davis.

Here at SportsLens, we are siding with Davis to secure a third successive knockout victory this weekend. The challenger will be dangerous early, but we expect Davis to take over and get the knockout himself during the middle rounds.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Keyshawn Davis to WIN via KO in Rounds 5-8

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos: Fight Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos
  • 📊 Records: Davis (13-0, 9 KO’s) | de los Santos (16-2, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30pm ET
  • 🏆 Titles: WBO World Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Scope Arena | Norfolk, Virginia, USA

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Tickets

When it comes to tickets for this weekend’s Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos fight, prices are fairly reasonable for a world title boxing event.

In general, boxing fans get better value for money than UFC fans, who sometimes have to fork out thousands of dollars. UFC 315 tickets cost around $1,000 on average, with the same price for the UFC 316 title double-header this weekend.

Looking at ticket prices at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, they aren’t extortionate. The Scope Arena has a rough capacity of 13,000 for boxing events with ticket prices dependant on where your seats are situated inside the venue.

Ticket prices start at $80, right up to the most expensive $1,310 tickets. There are also tickets available to purchase via Ticketmaster and StubHub priced at $100, $200, $300, $400, $500, $600 and $800.

What Time Is The Davis vs de los Santos Fight At?

The Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos fight is set to get underway at approximately 10.30pm ET.

This means that US fight fans have the joy of being able to watch this WBO World Lightweight Title dust-up late on Saturday evening.

The Davis vs de los Santos undercard kicks off at approximately 5.15pm ET, with the main event likely to ring walk around five hours later than that. This of course depends on the length of the fight before hand and whether there are many stoppages.

ESPN+ is the place to watch the Davis vs de los Santos fight and undercard action this weekend. It is available as part of your regular ESPN+ subscription and won’t be listed as a par-per-view event.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos Super-Lightweight 12
Abdullah Mason v Jeremia Nakathila Lightweight 10
Kelvin Davis vs Nahir Albright Super-Lightweight 10
Euri Cedeno vs Abel Mina Middleweight 10
Delante Johnson vs Janelson Figueroa Bocachica Welterweight 10
Troy Isley vs Etoundi Michel William Middleweight 10
Deric Davis vs Naheem Parker Lightweight 6
Keon Davis vs Michael A Velez-Garcia Welterweight 6
Patrick O’Connor vs Marcus Smith Cruiserweight 4

Davis vs de los Santos: Tale of the Tape

Keyshawn Davis
Nationality American
Age 26
Height 5’9″
Reach 70″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 13
Record 13-0 (9 KO’s)
Edwin de los Santos
Nationality Dominican Republic
Age 25
Height 5’8″
Reach 70″
Stance Southpaw
Total Fights 18
Record 16-2 (14 KO’s)
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

