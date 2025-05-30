Two-division world champion Jermall Charlo returns to the ring this weekend, and is chasing fights with both Caleb Plant and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez next.

Jermall Charlo Returns Against Thomas LaManna On May 31

May 31 in Las Vegas marks the return of former two-division world champion Jermall Charlo.

‘Hit Man’ has fought just once in the past four years, but is set to return to the ring this weekend as he eyes up some huge clashes going forward in the super-middleweight division.

Charlo, who won world titles at both 154-pounds and up at middleweight, will campaign at 168-pounds going forward.

The 33-0 American fighter, who also has 22 knockouts to his name, proudly announced at this week’s open workout ‘I’m back baby!’ Charlo has suffered mental health issues outside of the ropes, hence his long period of inactivity these past few years.

However, he is back once and for all and says he feels better than ever. The twin brother of Jermell Charlo aims to win his 34th fight against Thomas LaManna on May 31 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Jermall Charlo’s next fight against LaManna is one he is expected to win comfortably. His opponent, who hails from New Jersey, boasts 39 wins from his 45 bouts. Despite his strong record, he should be no match for Charlo if he is at his brilliant best.

“I’m actually smarter now. Now my mind-frame has met up with my physical ability, I might just have tapped into my prime. I’m super focused,” said Charlo at the pre-fight public workout.

“It’s one of the best camps I’ve had. The people around me, they stood by me, this is one of the best camps I’ve had to date … I don’t know if I stop him, but I definitely hurt him. That’s what I’m here for.”

Jermall Charlo Chasing ‘Canelo’ Fight

Should he make a successful return on May 31 against Thomas LaManna, all roads could lead to a super-fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez next year for Jermall Charlo.

The Mexican is currently the undisputed super-middleweight king, as well as being the single biggest star in the sport. Not to mention the fact he remains one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet too.

Now, ‘Canelo’ has been targeted by Jermall Charlo, the brother of Jermell who the Mexican previously beat.

Should he make a successful return to the ring after two years away, ‘Hit Man’ has revealed his desire to get revenge for his twin brother and beat ‘Canelo’ before he hangs up his gloves.

During fight week, Charlo told the media the plans he has for his comeback, which consists of winning against LaManna this weekend, fighting Caleb Plant next and then facing ‘Canelo’ before he retires:

“I want Canelo. I want Plant first and then maybe Canelo before it’s too late,” revealed the 35-year-old.

Canelo’s next fight has been confirmed for September against Terence Crawford. Should he win that, a showdown with Charlo could genuinely happen at some stage in 2026.

There are of course a lot of ifs, buts and maybes to go through before, but Canelo vs Charlo is a genuine possibility. Time will tell whether that fight comes to fruition or not.

‘Hit Man’ Wants Caleb Plant Showdown Next

As well as chasing a huge fight with undisputed super-middleweight king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Jermall Charlo is keen on a showdown with fellow American Caleb Plant.

Plant, who formerly held the IBF World Super-Middleweight Title, actually headlines the card that Charlo returns on in Las Vegas on May 31.

‘Sweet Hands’ is expected to win his fight with relative ease too, which could in turn set up a huge bout with Charlo next.

This fits with what ‘Hit Man’ said pre-fight about winning this weekend, before then getting in the ring with Plant and then the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Whether this plan works out or not remains to be seen. However, the fact that Plant and Charlo both feature on the same card in the same weight division is most definitely pre-meditated.

Boxing fans are frustrated that the Canelo vs Crawford kick-off press conference was set for Saudi Arabia, but a showdown against Charlo, provided he beats both LaManna and Plant, is one fans would relish in the next 12-18 months.

Fingers crossed both men win their respective fights and we get Jermall Charlo vs Caleb Plant next, before Charlo’s potential showdown, should he beat Plant, against ‘Canelo’ after that.