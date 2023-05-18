The boxing world comes to a standstill this weekend as the undisputed lightweight world champion goes up against a former title holder in three different weight classes. Read on to find our comprehensive guide to Saturday’s fight in Las Vegas, as we take you through our Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting picks, predictions and all the key fight info so you don’t miss a beat.

David Haney inevitably enters this weekend ‘s bout as the firm favourite across sportsbooks, having unified the lightweight division at the age of 23 last summer.

It is hard to look past the American who has clambered his way to the very top of the boxing world in next-to-no time, but he may well come up against his sternest test yet this weekend.

In step Vasiliy Lomachenko, who is a former unified champion himself and one of the greatest boxers ever to grace this weight class. Although he is 11 years Haney’s senior, he holds considerable experience and has bounced back to win all of his last three fights since suffering the second defeat of his career against Teofimo Lopez in October 2020.

Whoever prevails in this weekend’s bout will almost certainly be primed for an upcoming contest with Gervonta Davis, who has earned his chance to go head-to-head with the lightweight category’s elite after a devastating win against Ryan Garcia last month.

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Preview

After joining the Ukrainian war effort against the Russian invasion, Lomachenko made an explosive winning return to the ring against Jamaine Ortiz towards the end of last year.

In doing so, he moved into contention for a targeted title fight with David Haney, which he was rewarded with after singling out the undisputed champion, who was ringside that night.

Haney has so far successfully defended all four titles just once, against the man he snatched three of them from – George Kambosos Jr. The Australian enacted the rematch clause in their original contract having lost the IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts, but fell to a second straight defeat.

Haney enters this latest contest at the very summit of boxing, and has all the leading claims to find a way past perhaps his toughest opponent yet – whatever plays out on Saturday night, fans will almost certainly be treated to spectacle.

David Haney Boxing Record: Undisputed Champion Can Make it 30 Fights Unbeaten

Claim $1,000 In Boxing Free Bets For Haney vs Lomachenko

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Prediction

Hot off the press from two convincing victories in Australia, Devin Haney heads into Saturday’s fight on the bigger wave of momentum, but perhaps with lion’s share of the pressure resting on his shoulders.

Odds-setters are expecting a belated passing of the torch as one of the weight division’s greatest champions nears the twilight of his career, and although Lomachenko most definitely can not be counted entirely, we are expecting Haney to successfully defend his undisputed status.

The Ukrainian has typically shown up rather late to his recent fights, only managing to get up and running after rounds three and four – this could leave him in a perilous position against Haney, whose larger reach and willingness to bide his time will likely see him rack up the points early on.

Our Betting Pick: Haney to WIN by decision @ -160

Haney vs Lomachenko Betting Odds

See the latest boxing odds from BetOnline – our pick of offshore betting sites ready for the weekend.

Haney to Win: -250

Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +475

Haney to Win by Decision: -160

Lomachenko to Win: +270

Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +700

Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +340

Draw: +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

What Time Does Haney Vs Lomachenko Start

TV channel (US): The Haney vs Lomachenko fight is scheduled for approximately 11pm EST, although this is a projected start time depending on the duration of undercard fights, which begin at 8pm.

The fight will be shown live on ESPN+ PPV, and you can access the broadcast provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (Showtime: $59.99).

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Full Undercard

Fight Weight Class Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez Super Featherweight Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila Lightweight Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani Super Flyweight Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger Middleweight

