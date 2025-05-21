Boxing

IBF World Featherweight Title On The Line For Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Clash

Paul Kelly
Ahead of the Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda match-up this weekend, boxing fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Intex Osaka in Japan, including which world featherweight title belt is on the line in the Leo vs Kameda fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Fight?

The biggest world title fight this weekend in the world of boxing goes down in Osaka, Japan as Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda takes center-stage at the Intex Osaka.

Saturday’s main event marks Angelo Leo’s first defense of his 126-pound world title. The American won the belt last August, and is aiming to retain it in his first fight since knocking out Luis Alberto Lopez to win the belt.

For the challenger, Tomoki Kameda, Saturday night marks an opportunity for him to become a two-weight world champion. Boasting a record of 42-4, Kameda has been involved in six previous world title fights, winning five of them and losing just one.

But what world title belt is on the line exactly in the Leo vs Kameda fight? As previously mentioned, Leo is set to make a first defense of his belt having won it last year in emphatic fashion with a Round 10 knockout of Lopez.

This means that he will officially put his IBF World Featherweight Title on the line this weekend in his boxing clash with the Japanese challenger.

Whoever wins Saturday’s clash could be in for some huge nights going forward in the featherweight division. Unifications against the likes of Stephen Fulton, Nick Ball and Rafael Espinoza could be on the horizon for the winner.

Not to mention the fact that Naoya Inoue’s next fight could be up at featherweight too, perhaps even against the Leo vs Kameda winner.

Huge ramifications for the 126-pound division from the Intex Osaka in Japan as Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda takes center-stage.

Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda – Event Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda
  • 📊 Records: Leo (25-1, 12 KO’s) | Kameda (42-4, 23 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 8.00am ET
  • 🏆 Titles: IBF World Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ProBox TV YouTube
  •  🏟  Venue: Intex Osaka | Osaka, Japan
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
