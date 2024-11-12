Will Daniel Jones start another game for the New York Giants in 2024?

With a 20-17 loss to the Panthers in Week 10, the Giants dropped to 2-8. If the season ended today, they would have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. New York has improved their offensive and defensive line for the 2024 season. That small improvement has been seen.

However, the Giants continue to struggle at QB and it’s been their Achilles heel for several seasons. Daniel Jones is in year six with New York and is 24-44-1 in 69 starts. The 27-year-old is simply not cutting it for the Giants and they cannot continue to play Jones for several reasons. First, the Giants could owe Jones $23 million if he gets injured this year and cannot pass a physical in March. Additionally, there’s a discussion about whether Jones gives New York the best chance to win football games. There’s a chance fans have seen Jones’ final game as the Giants’ starter.

What will the Giants do at QB after their bye in Week 11?

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: As the bye week looms, #Giants coach Brian Daboll has been noncommittal about QB Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/msVr5W5lK9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2024



Speaking with the media on Monday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal to Daniel Jones being the starting QB moving forward. When Daboll took the job in 2022, Jones was already the starting QB and the coaching staff had no choice but to stick with him. Daboll and the Giants have instant success in year one going 9-7-1 and making the playoffs. New York even won a playoff game with Jones as the starting QB. Since then, the team is 3-13 in games that Daniel Jones has started at QB.

After a loss to the Panthers in Germany in Week 10, Jones might have lost his job as the starter. New York is on a bye in Week 11 and has a tough decision to make. Daniel Jones isn’t the answer at QB anymore and the Giants need to address that need in the offseason. New York doesn’t want to be stuck paying Jones $23 million due to an injury guarantee. That’s why the team could decide to bench Jones after the bye and start Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito. General manager Joe Schoen has a press conference on Monday at 3:00 and he’ll give more insight as to what the Giants are going to do at QB for the rest of the season.