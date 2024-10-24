NFL

Giants owner John Mara is committed to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season

Zach Wolpin
Against the Eagles at home in Week 7, the Giants lost 28-3. The team is 2-5 through their first seven games of the 2024 season. New York has a matchup against the Steelers on MNF in Week 8. On Wednesday, Giants’ owner John Mara was at a movie premier for his father’s contribution to football called “The Duke: Wellington Mara’s Giant Life.” 

Speaking at the movie premier, Mara commented on head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. He said the Giants do not have any plans to make any changes at head coach or GM. Mara is committed to Daboll and Schoen for the 2025 season. That is despite the Giants having a 2-5 record through their first seven games.

John Mara intends to keep Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season


After the 2015 season, Giants long-time head coach Tom Coughlin resigned. Since then, New York has had four different head coaches. Ben McAdoo lasted one and a half seasons from 2016-2017. After him, the Giants hired Pat Shurmur and he lasted two seasons with the team. Next, the Giants hired Joe Judge as their next head coach. He only lasted two seasons as head coach of the Giants before being fired. General manager Dave Gettleman resigned after the 2021 season and New York started fresh in 2022.

For their next general manager, owner John Mara hired former Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen. New York hired someone Schoen was very familiar with in former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The tandem is entering its third season together. New York had instant success with Daboll in year one when the Giants went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game. The following season, the Giants went 6-11 and missed out on having a top-three pick to select a new QB. Seven games into the 2024 season and the Giants are 2-5 and could likely miss the playoffs for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons. Despite how the season has started for New York, owner John Mara remains committed to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. He believes in what they are trying to build having been in meeting with them. As we all know, Mara’s mind could change at the end of the season depending on what New York’s record is.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

