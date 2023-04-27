Will Bijan Robinson Be Drafted In The Top 10?

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been highly regarded as one of the best prospects in this upcoming NFL Draft and is a projected top 10 draft pick.

Almost every NFL Draft analyst has Robinson going in the top 10. Most notably, eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons. While this may be a fan favorite type of pick, this does not mean that it will be the right pick. Robinson is worthy of a top 10 selection. He is arguably the top offensive player of the draft not named a quarterback.

Robinson’s senior year with the Longhorns proved why he’s a projected top 10 pick. He had over 1,500 rushing yards averaging 6.1 yards per carry while scoring 18 rushing touchdowns. He was also effective int he receiving game catching 19 passes for 314 yards with two receiving touchdowns. Robinson is a do-it-all three down back.

The running back position is the most replaceable position in the NFL. In recent years, running backs going into the first round is seen to be a great risk due to the shelf life of the position. Given Robinson’s talent and the need for a difference maker in the running game, a team will have no problems taking Robinson with a top 10 selection.

The Falcons, however, may want to consider taking someone other than Bijan with their eighth overall selection. They already have capable runners in Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson is getting up there in age so maybe they would like a one-two punch with Allgeier and Robinson. Allgeier was one of the better rookie running back of last season. He rushed for over 1000 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson’s projected pick to the Falcons may help the offense be much improved from last season. Him, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts will be one of the better young offenses in the NFL.

