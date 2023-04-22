Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia headlines this enormous night of boxing on April 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This highly anticipated clash between ‘King Ry’ and ‘Tank’ is the main attraction, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Davis vs Garcia undercard this weekend.

Davis vs Garcia Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia headlines this stellar boxing card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, there are a whole host of talented fighters and prospects on the Davis vs Garcia undercard. Not only is the WBA World Super-Middleweight Title on the line, but there is also a compelling rematch at 169-pounds on the undercard too. Here is every fight you need to know about prior to the big one between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis.

The chief support sees Cuban super-middleweight king David Morrell take on Yamaguchi Falcao over 12 rounds at 168-pounds. Despite being just 8-0 in his pro career, Morrell has already captured the WBA strap and has made strides right to the very top of the super-middleweight division in emphatic fashion.

This is a great fight on paper for Morrell at this stage of his career, with another tough opponent this weekend. Despite being inexperienced as a pro and constantly being fed live opponents, Morrell is still the overriding favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win the contest.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado goes down in what is a fantastic rematch. Back in June 2021, Rosado handed Melikuziev the first defeat of his pro career by emphatically knocking out the highly touted Uzbekistani fighter in the third round of their super-middleweight contest.

They rematch again this weekend. Rosado was a huge underdog the first time the pair fought, and the same can be said again this weekend for their rematch. However, the Pennsylvania man has already pulled off the upset once, so could history repeat itself here yet again?

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano is another stellar fight on this undercard in the middleweight division. Garcia is just 19-years-old and is already making huge waves on the US and world boxing scene. He is currently 14-0 (12 KOs) and will be looking to add another knockout to his highlight reel this weekend.

Also on the undercard is the exciting prospect Fiodor Czerkaszyn. The Polish 21-0 middleweight prospect takes on arguably the toughest test of his career as he faces Elias Espandas. A solid step up against a solid operator.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles is an intriguing super-welterweight battle taking place on the Davis vs Garcia undercard over 10 rounds. Mielnicki is just 20-years-old and has a lot of hype surrounding him. This match-up will prove a solid test for the New Jersey man.

There are some other intriguing fights on the undercard including some hot prospects. Lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield also features on the bill, as does Lorenzo Simpson, Tristan Kalkreuth, Jalil Major Hackett and Cuttino Oliver.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Joshua vs Franklin fight this weekend.

Davis vs Garcia Full Undercard

The full list of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia undercard fights are detailed below in the table. David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao is the chief support with the WBA World Super-Middleweight Title on the line. Nine more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Catchweight (136lbs) 12 David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao Super-Middleweight 12 Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Super-Middleweight 10 Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano Middleweight 10 Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espandas Middleweight 10 Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles Super-Welterweight 10 Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon Lightweight 10 Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill Middleweight 6 Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio Light-Heavyweight 6 Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Philips Super-Welterweight 4 Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena Bantamweight 4

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Other Content You May Like