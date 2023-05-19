Join us as we take a look at the full Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko undercard ahead of Saturday night, which sees world titles on the line before the main event gets underway.

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Full Undercard

Fight Weight Class Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez Super Featherweight Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila Lightweight Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani Super Flyweight Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger Middleweight

Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez

Former WBC super featherweight title holder Oscar Valdez enjoyed a devastating start to his pro boxing career, sweeping aside opponent after opponent in a staggering 15-fight knockout streak.

He will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing showing in his last bout, where he relinquished his world title status against Shakur Stevenson in April of last year, in his first career defeat across 31 fights.

There are no belts on the line in this super featherweight match-up, and it should be somewhat of a formality for Valdez, who comes up against former NABF junior featherweight champion Adam Lopez, who fell to defeat in his most recent contest against Abraham Nova at the start of the year.

Oscar Valdez @ -1250 | Adam Lopez @ +700

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

Unbeaten Raymond Muratalla has an impressive resumé at 26 years of age, most recently stretching his winning streak to 17 with his 11th knockout in his last 12 contests against Humberto Galindo.

This lightweight contest sees him go up against Namibian native Jermiah Nakathila, who did have a shot at the WBO super featherweight title two years ago, but fell to a disappointing loss against Shakur Stevenson.

His most recent showing saw him prevail after a retirement decision against Miguel Berchelt just over a year ago.

Raymond Muratalla @ -260 | Jeremiah Nakathila @ +200

David Haney Boxing Record: Undisputed Champion Can Make it 30 Fights Unbeaten

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani

This next fight has the potential to snatch all the headlines on the night, with Andrew Moloney and Junto Nakatani going toe-to-toe for the WBO super flyweight title.

Nakatani, the 25-year-old, 24-and-0 world champion, swept aside Giemel Magramo for title three years ago, and has since gone on to successfully defend the belt on two occasions – the most recent saw him claim a unanimous decisions victory over Francisco Rodriguez Jr. towards the end of 2022.

As for Moloney, the former interim WBA super flyweight title holder has bounced back in some style since losing to Joshua Franco two years ago, winning four fights on the bounce.

Andrew Moloney @ +350 | Junto Nakatani @ -500

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger

The grandson of the sport’s most most iconic figure – Muhammad Ali – Nico Ali Walsh has so far won all eight of his fights, including four last year.

As for his opponent Danny Rosenberger, this may be his sternest test yet with the American currently in the midst of a seven-fight win streak.

Nico Ali Walsh @ – 2500 | Danny Rosenberger @ +1100

