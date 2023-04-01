Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin headlines this enormous night of boxing on April 1 in London, England. This highly anticipated return of ‘AJ’ is the main attraction, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Joshua vs Franklin undercard this weekend.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

Well, there are a whole host of talented fighters and prospects on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard. Not only is the WBC International Flyweight Title on the line, but so to is the WBA Continental Heavyweight Title. Here is every fight you need to know about prior to the big one between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin.

The chief support sees British flyweight prospect Galal Yafai take on Moises Calleros over ten rounds at 112-pounds. Despite being just 3-0 in his pro career, Yafai is taking tough fights early on in his career. This weekend is no different. Calleros boasts a 36-10-1 record, having been a professional for 15 years.

This is a great fight on paper for Yafai at this stage of his career, with another step up in class this Saturday.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie goes down in the heavyweight division. Wardley won the British Title last time out against Nathan Gorman, and will be looking to continue his unbeaten record this weekend on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard. Can he secure yet another knockout victory against the American heavyweight veteran?

Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent is another stellar fight on this undercard in the middleweight division. ‘Ammo’ is one of the hottest prospects on Matchroom Boxing’s payroll right now, and will be looking for a breakout performance in the UK.

Not only is he one of America’s hottest prospects, but he is making huge strides on the world scenes. A statement win here will catapult ‘Ammo’ even further up the rankings at 160-pounds.

Also on the undercard is the exciting prospect Campbell Hatton. Yes, you do recognise the name. He is of course the son of former British boxing hero, Ricky Hatton. He is unbeaten in his pro career to date, and faces Louis Fielding in a super-lightweight contest.

Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker is an intriguing super-featherweight battle taking place on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard over eight rounds. Baker always brings it no matter who he is up against, and will prove top be a stern test for up-and-coming prospect Jordan Flynn.

There are some other intriguing fights on the undercard including some of Eddie Hearn’s hottest prospects. Light-Heavyweight prospect John Hedges also features on the bill, as does Ziyad Almaayouf, Peyer Kadiru and Juergen Uldedaj.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight. However, the majority of people will be back 'AJ' to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Joshua vs Franklin Full Undercard

The full list of the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros is the chief support with the WBC International Flyweight Title on the line. Eight more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘AJ’ and ‘989 Assassin’.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Heavyweight 12 Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros Flyweight 10 Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie Heavyweight 10 Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent Middleweight 10 Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding Lightweight 8 Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker Super-Featherweight 8 John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski Light-Heavyweight 8 Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA Super-Lightweight ? Peyer Kadiru vs TBA Heavyweight ? Juergen Uldedaj vs TBA Cruiserweight ?

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

