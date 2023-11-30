NBA

The Detroit Pistons Have Now Lost 15 Games In A Row

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Detroit Pistons suffered a home defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, as they were blown out by a score of 133-107.  Their leading scorer on the night was Cade Cunningham, who put up 15 points and had 5 assists, and finished with a plus/minus of -33 in 23 minutes of play. Detroit came in as heavy underdogs despite being the home team due to their early season struggles and elongated losing streak, which is now up to a whopping 15 games.

Pistons Have Now Lost 15 Games In A Row

The list of issues is long. The team has the 8th youngest roster in the league, with the entirety of their usual starting lineup aged 22 or younger, making them wildly inexperienced. They make mistakes, committing the most fouls in the league and the second-most turnovers. Their offense ranks 27th and their defense 22nd, and the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the NBA when it comes to shooting percentage.

And while the San Antonio Spurs are currently on an abnormally long losing streak of 12 games as of Wednesday, they are still well behind the Pistons when it comes to early-season futility. They have now lost 15 in a row, breaking a tie for the second longest in franchise history. The longest that a Detroit team has ever gone without winning was 21 games, but that streak spanned between two seasons in 1980. The current streak is now the longest single-season losing skid in franchise history for the Pistons.

Schedule Is Even Tougher In December

They have a ways to go before they get into the rarefied air of losing 20+ in a row. Only 13 teams in NBA history have gotten to the 20 mark, the most recent being when the 2020-22 Houston Rockets lost exactly that many. The all-time mark is 28 straight losses, which was set by the “Trust The Process” Philadelphia 76ers in 2015.

Could the Pistons threaten that number? It would take a whole lot more losing, but given the upcoming schedule, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see them get past 20. Of their next 13 games, 9 of them will be played against teams that are currently in playoff position, including a three game stretch in which they’ll face the Bucks once and 76ers twice.

During the 15 game losing steak, the Pistons have been outscored by an average of 13 points per. They have lost 51 of their last 60 games dating back to last season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
