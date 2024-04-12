Which NBA Team Is The Favorite To Land Bronny James?

Despite not being one of the elite college basketball players from this past season, much of the off-season hype surrounding NBA prospects will be centered on Bronny James. The son of arguably the greatest player ever, the 19-year-old has made the joint decision of putting his name in the transfer portal as well as declare for the 2024 Draft, giving him options for the upcoming year and for his future.

There has been plenty of speculation about where Bronny will play should he make it to the NBA. It has long been assumed that the elder James would want to team up with his song when junior got into the league, and the odds boards reflect just that.

Which NBA Team Will Add Bronny James?

If Bronny keeps his name in the NBA Draft, which team will take him? Odds via @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/qberVfBRXm — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) April 11, 2024

Which teams, in addition to the one that LeBron plays for, are the most likely to select Bronny in 2024? (Or pick him up as an undrafted free agent?) Here are the odds from one of the leading sportsbooks in the US:

Los Angeles Lakers +350

The Lakers are far and away the favorite in the category. LeBron has a player option with LA for the 2024 season, and the likelihood of him opting in probably depends on how much the team is able to accomplish during the upcoming postseason. If the Lakers do enjoy a bit of success and James thinks that he has a chance to win one last championship with the team, then he will likely stick around.

Los Angeles has just one draft pick to their name for 2024, and it doesn’t come until late in the second round. In a weak draft class, it could be that Bronny is taken on a flyer by a team in the late first or early second round, so the Lakers may have to try to move up if they want to bring him in.

Philadelphia 76ers +900

The 76ers could be a team that pursues the James gang. Philadelphia has always been a dark horse destination during the many sweepstakes of LeBron James throughout his career, and the franchise may be in better position to win now than ever before.

The elder James teaming up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would make the 76ers an automatic favorite to win an NBA championship next season, and drafting Bronny might be all they have to do (along with clearing the necessary cap space). Philly has a pick in each round of the upcoming draft, as they own the 16th and 41st overall selections.

New York Knicks +900

The Knicks are one of the teams that you can lump in with “possible LeBron destinations” every 8 years or so. Finishing his career while playing in “The Mecca” could be an interesting proposition for James, and they are listed with the same odds as the 76ers for second lowest on the board.

New York has been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and adding LeBron and Bronny would be a nice way to cap off the current build and compete for a championship next season.

The Cavs may be forced to trade Donovan Mitchell if he doesn’t agree to an extension this summer, per @TheSteinLine “Mitchell will be entering the final guaranteed year of his current contract next season if there’s no extension, leading to a growing belief among rival teams… pic.twitter.com/ejQDPlMVls — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 11, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers +1500

The Cavaliers will always remain a possibility for LeBron’s final year and potential farewell tour. Former NBA star Paul Pierce even suggested that James ask for a trade to Cleveland if the Lakers come up short in this year’s postseason.

The future of Cleveland’s star is in question, as Donovan Mitchell has yet to sign a long-term extension with the team. In Pierce’s scenario, Los Angeles trades for Mitchell and sends LeBron in return, and Bronny joins his father on the Cavaliers’ roster.