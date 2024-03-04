In 2023, the Texans went 10-7 in the regular season. They won the AFC South and earned an automatic bid to the postseason. Houston took down the Browns in the first round of the playoffs. However, the Ravens beat them in the divisional round. It was still an impressive season for rookie QB C.J. Stroud and his teammates.

This offseason, Houston is set to lose several key free agents. One offensive weapon who could be wearing another jersey in 2024 is TE Dalton Schultz. The 27-year-old played his first season with Houston in 2023 and is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins on March 13. Will the Texans be able to retain Schultz in free agency or will he find a new home for next season?

Dalton Schultz could be on the move for 2024 if the Texans are outbid in free agency

#Texans and tight end Dalton Schultz want to keep working together and sources emphasized that at the combine as a scenario expected to unfold.

“Schultz will be back with the Texans,” a league source predicted.

The Texans haven’t used the franchise tag during Caserio’s tenure.… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 3, 2024



After five seasons with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz was on a one-year deal with the Texans in 2023. He signed for $6.5 million and well outplayed that contract. Schultz is a free agent this offseason and will have plenty of suitors. However, reports say that the Texans want to have the star TE back. In 15 games last season, Schultz had 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. Money is not an issue here. Houston has just over $70 million in cap space to use for next season.

Ideally, they sign Schultz to an extension with part of that cap room. Talks of using the franchise tag on Schultz for 2024 have been discussed. According to Arron Wilson, Schultz is a key candidate to potentially be franchise-tagged. What if Schult doesn’t want to sign another one-year deal? Are the Texans willing to give him a multi-year extension? If not, the 27-year-old could be on the move this offseason.

Dalton Schultz will have a robust market in free agency. The #Patriots will be aggressive for him — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) March 3, 2024



ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Patriots could be a landing spot for Schultz if he doesn’t stay in Houston. Sources around the league say that Schultz could earn $10 million or more per season on a new deal. Fowler noted that New England is in the running for the 27-year-old TE. Will money draw Schultz to another team this offseason? Or does he want to stay on a team like the Texans who are in a win-now mode?