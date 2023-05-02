Boxing

When Is The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing

It’s fight week! Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is upon us as this highly anticipated undisputed super-middleweight world title fight takes centre stage in Mexico on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know about this undisputed boxing super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night in Guadalaraja!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Above is everything you need to know about the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, May 6 from the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight is a 12 round contest and will get underway at around 10.30pm EST approx.

‘Canelo’ goes into Saturday’s fight as the overriding favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that the Brit is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 168-pound undisputed clash on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Start Time

TV channel (US): The Canelo vs Ryder fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling super-middleweight clash live from Mexico on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The Canelo vs Ryder fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Canelo vs Ryder Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Middleweight 12
Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Flyweight 12
Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark Super-Lightweight 10
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Light-Heavyweight 10
Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia Featherweight 10
Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana Lightweight 8
Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael Super-Middleweight 8
Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto Middleweight 8
Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin Super-Featherweight 6
Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera Super-Welterweight 4
Jesus Larios vs TBA Light-Flyweight 4

