It’s fight week! Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is upon us as this highly anticipated undisputed super-middleweight world title fight takes centre stage in Mexico on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know about this undisputed boxing super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night in Guadalaraja!
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
- 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750
RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Above is everything you need to know about the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, May 6 from the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight is a 12 round contest and will get underway at around 10.30pm EST approx.
‘Canelo’ goes into Saturday’s fight as the overriding favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that the Brit is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 168-pound undisputed clash on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!
Best Canelo vs Ryder Free Bets
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Start Time
TV channel (US): The Canelo vs Ryder fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling super-middleweight clash live from Mexico on DAZN PPV.
This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The Canelo vs Ryder fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.
RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals
Canelo vs Ryder Full Undercard
Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
|Super-Middleweight
|12
|Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista
|Flyweight
|12
|Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark
|Super-Lightweight
|10
|Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks
|Light-Heavyweight
|10
|Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia
|Featherweight
|10
|Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana
|Lightweight
|8
|Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael
|Super-Middleweight
|8
|Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto
|Middleweight
|8
|Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin
|Super-Featherweight
|6
|Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera
|Super-Welterweight
|4
|Jesus Larios vs TBA
|Light-Flyweight
|4
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.