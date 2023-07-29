It’s fight week! Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is finally upon us as the most hotly anticipated fight in years goes down on Saturday night for the undisputed world welterweight championship. Here is everything you need to know about this super-fight, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night in Las Vegas!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

Above is everything you need to know about the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, July 29 from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is a 12 round contest and will get underway at around 10.00pm EST approx.

Crawford goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Spence is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 147-pound undisputed clash on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Best Spence vs Crawford Free Bets

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Start Time

TV channel (US): The Spence vs Crawford fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on Showtime PPV. If you are a Showtime subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling undisputed 147-pound clash live from Vegas on Showtime PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee ($84.99). The Spence vs Crawford fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.00pm EST.

Spence vs Crawford Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including world title action in the bantamweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Welterweight 12 Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Lightweight 12 Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Bantamweight 12 Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte Super-Bantamweight 10 Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery Super-Middleweight 10 Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia Super-Welterweight 10 Delmer Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin Lightweight 8 Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Deshawn Prather Welterweight 6 Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales Lightweight 6 Justin Viloria vs Pedro Penunuri Borgaro Super-Featherweight 6

