Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down for the UFC Middleweight Title this Saturday night from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. But when are the UFC 293 weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 293.

When Is The UFC 293 Weigh-In For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland?

We are just days away from the huge UFC 293 card as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland battle it out for middleweight gold at the sold-out Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially, before the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours later. The ceremonial weigh-ins are when the UFC athletes step on the scales in front of the media and face-off for one final time before fight night.

The weigh-in show is earlier in the day which is when the fighters officially have to make weight.

The UFC 293 official weigh-in show is on Friday, September 8. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-in commencing at 1.50am EST.

The event is closed to the public but will be broadcast live on UFC.com, the UFC YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch.

When Are The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins For UFC 293?

The UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on the same day as the official weigh-ins. The ceremonial weigh-ins are where fans and media can be in attendance to watch the fighters take to the scales, before facing-off one final time before they do battle on Saturday night in the octagon.

The UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-ins also take place on Friday, September 8 at approximately 6.50am EST. The weigh-ins are set to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena.

Once again, fans unable to make it to the weigh-ins in person can watch the ceremonials live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia on Saturday night at UFC 293. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Israel Adesanya (c) vs Sean Strickland Middleweight 5 Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 3 Manul Kape vs Felipe dos Santos Flyweight 3 Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane Heavyweight 3 Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj Light-Heavyweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un Light-Heavyweight 3 Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal Featherweight 3 Jamie Millarkey vs John Makdessi Lightweight 3 Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quiñones Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Mike Mathetha vs Charlie Radtke Welterweight 3 Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda Featherweight 3 Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 3

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

