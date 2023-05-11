Undisputed celebrity boxers KSI and Joe Fournier go head-to-head on Saturday for the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 event in London. Read on to find out all the details about the weigh-ins, including date, start time and livestream.

English YouTuber and rapper KSI has a record of 3-0 in his professional career compared to Fournier with a record of 9-1-0. According to the best boxing betting apps, KSI is a strong -600 favourite with the underdog Fournier priced at +350.

When Are The KSI Vs Joe Fournier Weigh-Ins?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the KSI vs Joe Fournier weigh-ins, with details for the date, start time and where to watch.

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 8am ET / 1pm BST

Live Stream: DAZN Boxing YouTube

KSI Vs Joe Fournier Start Time

TV channel (US): The KSI vs Fournier fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling MF & DAZN: X Series 007 clash live from London on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The KSI vs Fournier fight will likely get underway at approx. 5pm EST.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350

KSI vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. KSI vs Joe Fournier is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action with various celebrity boxers in action such as KIS’s brother, Deji, as well as the likes of Swarmz, Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi.

Fight Weight Class Rounds KSI vs Joe Fournier Cruiserweight 6 Deji vs Swarmz Light-Heavyweight 4 Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Catchweight 3 byViruZz vs DK Money Cruiserweight 3 Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey TBA 3 Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii TBA 3 WingsOfRedemptions vs Boogie2988 Heavyweight 3 Corn vs Unbaer Super-Lightweight 3 Luis Nestor vs Archie King Cruiserweight 3 Zuckles vs TBA Light-Heavyweight 3

