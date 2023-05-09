Are There Any Belts On The Line In The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight?

Is the KSI vs Joe Fournier super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight. KSI vs Fournier fight news.

Best KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets

What Belts Are On The Line In The KSI vs Fournier Fight?

Whether you are a hardcore boxing fan or a casual boxing fan, you will not be able to ignore the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight this weekend. KSI is one of the biggest celebrities in the world right now, with millions of people now tuning in to watch him fight since his boxing career began.

This weekend will be no different as KSI faces the toughest test of his career to date against Joe Fournier. The ‘Badass Billionaire’ has won nine fights, all by knockout. His only loss came to former unified cruiserweight champion and former world heavyweight champion, David Haye, in an exhibition last year.

For the KSI vs Fournier bout this weekend, there is indeed some collateral on the line. The Misfits Cruiserweight Title is on the line for the KIS vs Fournier fight.

That’s right, the winning boxer this weekend will lift the MF Cruiserweight Title aloft in the aftermath of the contest.

KSI is the current champion, having won the Misfits Cruiserweight Title back in August 2022. KSI won the vacant title at MF & DAZN: X Series 001 when he defeated both Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night.

KSI successfully defended the Misfits Cruiserweight Title for the very first time earlier this year. This means thar if successful on Saturday, this will be KSI’s second defense of the coveted MF cruiserweight belt.

KSI fought FaZe Temperrr on January 13 at the beginning of the year, knocking his fellow YouTube star out in the very first round. This was an emphatic victory for ‘The Nightmare’ who will be looking for a similar performance come Saturday against Joe Fournier.

That means that the MF Cruiserweight Title will once again be on the line this weekend as KSI faces the toughest test of his career against the hard hitting Joe Fournier. Fournier has won all nine of his bouts by knockout, and will be looking to upset the odds this weekend as he faces the YouTube sensation.

Should KSI be successful once again this weekend, the world is his oyster. A potential fight with Dillon Danis could be on the cards for KSI next, or perhaps even a bout with Jake Paul before the end of 2023.

That means that the MF Cruiserweight Title will once again be on the line this weekend as KSI faces the toughest test of his career against the hard hitting Joe Fournier. Fournier has won all nine of his bouts by knockout, and will be looking to upset the odds this weekend as he faces the YouTube sensation.

As of today for the main event, KSI is the -500 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy Joe Fournier as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +350 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend against the YouTube star.

What a fight we have on our hands from Wembley Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this MF & DAZN: X Series 007 main event bout between KSI and Joe Fournier.

KSI vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -500 | Fournier +350

Other Content You May Like