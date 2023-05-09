Boxing

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight?

Paul Kelly
Is the KSI vs Joe Fournier super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight. KSI vs Fournier fight news.

What Belts Are On The Line In The KSI vs Fournier Fight?

Whether you are a hardcore boxing fan or a casual boxing fan, you will not be able to ignore the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight this weekend. KSI is one of the biggest celebrities in the world right now, with millions of people now tuning in to watch him fight since his boxing career began.

This weekend will be no different as KSI faces the toughest test of his career to date against Joe Fournier. The ‘Badass Billionaire’ has won nine fights, all by knockout. His only loss came to former unified cruiserweight champion and former world heavyweight champion, David Haye, in an exhibition last year.

For the KSI vs Fournier bout this weekend, there is indeed some collateral on the line. The Misfits Cruiserweight Title is on the line for the KIS vs Fournier fight.

That’s right, the winning boxer this weekend will lift the MF Cruiserweight Title aloft in the aftermath of the contest.

KSI is the current champion, having won the Misfits Cruiserweight Title back in August 2022. KSI won the vacant title at MF & DAZN: X Series 001 when he defeated both Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night.

KSI successfully defended the Misfits Cruiserweight Title for the very first time earlier this year. This means thar if successful on Saturday, this will be KSI’s second defense of the coveted MF cruiserweight belt.

KSI fought FaZe Temperrr on January 13 at the beginning of the year, knocking his fellow YouTube star out in the very first round. This was an emphatic victory for ‘The Nightmare’ who will be looking for a similar performance come Saturday against Joe Fournier.

That means that the MF Cruiserweight Title will once again be on the line this weekend as KSI faces the toughest test of his career against the hard hitting Joe Fournier. Fournier has won all nine of his bouts by knockout, and will be looking to upset the odds this weekend as he faces the YouTube sensation.

Should KSI be successful once again this weekend, the world is his oyster. A potential fight with Dillon Danis could be on the cards for KSI next, or perhaps even a bout with Jake Paul before the end of 2023.

As of today for the main event, KSI is the -500 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy Joe Fournier as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +350 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend against the YouTube star.

What a fight we have on our hands from Wembley Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this MF & DAZN: X Series 007 main event bout between KSI and Joe Fournier.

KSI vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -500 | Fournier +350

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
