The 2026 World Cup is edging ever close, with the United States, Canada and Mexico preparing to host soccer’s biggest tournament – but what stadiums will be hosting the iconic event?

The FIFA World Cup is heading back to the United States for the first time since 1994, as exactly 32-years later the iconic soccer tournament takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Canada has never host the men’s FIFA World Cup so this marks a pivotal moment in history and Mexico has hosted the tournament twice, doing so in 1970 and 1986.

This upcoming tournament will make history for multiple reasons: it will be the first World Cup to have three host nations, there will be 48 countries for the first time and 16 stadiums will be utilized which is the most of all-time.

With that said, we have looked into these stadiums and focused on their capacity, location, and where the final will be played.

What Stadiums Are Being Used For 2026 World Cup? Full List

Ordered from highest to lowest capacity.

Estadio Azteca – 87,523/90,000 for World Cup 2026 (Mexico City, Mexico) MetLife Stadium – 82,500 (East Rutherford, USA) AT&T Stadium – 80,000 (Arlington, USA) Arrowhead Stadium – 76,416 (Kansas City, USA) NRG Stadium – 72,220 (Houston, USA) Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 71,000 (Atlanta, USA) SoFi Stadium – 70,000 (Inglewood, USA) Lumen Field – 69,000 (Seattle, USA) Levi’s Stadium – 68,500 (Santa Clara, USA) Lincoln Financial Field – 67,594 (Philadelphia, USA) Gillette Stadium – 65,878 (Foxborough, USA) Hard Rock Stadium – 65,000 (Miami Gardens, USA) BC Place – 54,500 (Vancouver, Canada) Estadio BBVA – 53,500 (Monterrey, Mexico) Estadio Akron – 48,071 (Guadalajara, Mexico) BMO Field – 45,000 (Toronto, Canada)

The largest-capacity stadium that will be used as a venue for the 2026 World Cup is the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, which holds around 87,523.

In years gone by the stadium has hosted two World Cup finals and is currently under renovation and is set to re-open three months before the 2026 World Cup begins – increasing to 90,000.

Interestingly, the United States will be using a plethora of its NFL stadiums for the 2026 World Cup, with the MetLife Stadium being the home of the New York Giants and Jets, the AT&T Stadium which is where the Dallas Cowboys play and Arrowhead Stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play their home games.

There is also the NRG Stadium (Houston Texans), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams/Chargers), Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks), Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco 49ers), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles), Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots) and Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins).

In contrast, the Mexican stadiums are all home to a host of Liga MX sides, including Estadio Azteca which is where Club América/Cruz Azul play, Estadio BBVA which is the home ground for C.F. Monterrey and Estadio Akron where C.D. Guadalajara host their matches.

Canada will have two stadiums in the 2026 World Cup, as the Vancouver Whitecaps home ground, BC Place, and BMO Field which is the home ground for Toronto FC have been selected.

Where Will The World Cup Final Be Played?

The 2026 World Cup final will make history as it is set to be played in the New York metropolitan area for the first time in history on July 19, 2026.

East Rutherford, New Jersey, has been selected as the location to host the biggest game in soccer and the match will be played at the MetLife Stadium.

As previously mentioned, the MetLife Stadium is the home ground for both the New York Jets and the New York Giants in the NFL – holding a capacity of 82,500.