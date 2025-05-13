Soccer

What Stadiums Will Be Used For 2026 World Cup? Location, Capacity and Final Venue For Soccer’s Biggest Tournament

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 25660195 168396541 lowres 1
USATSI 25660195 168396541 lowres 1

The 2026 World Cup is edging ever close, with the United States, Canada and Mexico preparing to host soccer’s biggest tournament – but what stadiums will be hosting the iconic event?

The FIFA World Cup is heading back to the United States for the first time since 1994, as exactly 32-years later the iconic soccer tournament takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Canada has never host the men’s FIFA World Cup so this marks a pivotal moment in history and Mexico has hosted the tournament twice, doing so in 1970 and 1986.

This upcoming tournament will make history for multiple reasons: it will be the first World Cup to have three host nations, there will be 48 countries for the first time and 16 stadiums will be utilized which is the most of all-time.

With that said, we have looked into these stadiums and focused on their capacity, location, and where the final will be played.

What Stadiums Are Being Used For 2026 World Cup? Full List

Ordered from highest to lowest capacity.

  1. Estadio Azteca – 87,523/90,000 for World Cup 2026 (Mexico City, Mexico)
  2. MetLife Stadium – 82,500 (East Rutherford, USA)
  3. AT&T Stadium – 80,000 (Arlington, USA)
  4. Arrowhead Stadium – 76,416 (Kansas City, USA)
  5. NRG Stadium – 72,220 (Houston, USA)
  6. Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 71,000 (Atlanta, USA)
  7. SoFi Stadium – 70,000 (Inglewood, USA)
  8. Lumen Field – 69,000 (Seattle, USA)
  9. Levi’s Stadium – 68,500 (Santa Clara, USA)
  10. Lincoln Financial Field – 67,594 (Philadelphia, USA)
  11. Gillette Stadium – 65,878 (Foxborough, USA)
  12. Hard Rock Stadium – 65,000 (Miami Gardens, USA)
  13. BC Place – 54,500 (Vancouver, Canada)
  14. Estadio BBVA – 53,500 (Monterrey, Mexico)
  15. Estadio Akron – 48,071 (Guadalajara, Mexico)
  16. BMO Field – 45,000 (Toronto, Canada)

The largest-capacity stadium that will be used as a venue for the 2026 World Cup is the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, which holds around 87,523.

In years gone by the stadium has hosted two World Cup finals and is currently under renovation and is set to re-open three months before the 2026 World Cup begins – increasing to 90,000.

Interestingly, the United States will be using a plethora of its NFL stadiums for the 2026 World Cup, with the MetLife Stadium being the home of the New York Giants and Jets, the AT&T Stadium which is where the Dallas Cowboys play and Arrowhead Stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play their home games.

There is also the NRG Stadium (Houston Texans), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams/Chargers), Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks), Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco 49ers), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles), Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots) and Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins).

In contrast, the Mexican stadiums are all home to a host of Liga MX sides, including Estadio Azteca which is where Club América/Cruz Azul play, Estadio BBVA which is the home ground for C.F. Monterrey and Estadio Akron where C.D. Guadalajara host their matches.

Canada will have two stadiums in the 2026 World Cup, as the Vancouver Whitecaps home ground, BC Place, and BMO Field which is the home ground for Toronto FC have been selected.

Where Will The World Cup Final Be Played?

The 2026 World Cup final will make history as it is set to be played in the New York metropolitan area for the first time in history on July 19, 2026.

East Rutherford, New Jersey, has been selected as the location to host the biggest game in soccer and the match will be played at the MetLife Stadium.

As previously mentioned, the MetLife Stadium is the home ground for both the New York Jets and the New York Giants in the NFL – holding a capacity of 82,500.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
David Beckham
Soccer

LATEST David Beckham bites back at MLS rival after calling Inter Miami ‘Pink Phony Club’

Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 12 2025
USATSI 25806398 168396541 lowres 1
Soccer
Biggest Defeats In MLS History: LA Galaxy Suffer Worst Result In Franchise History After 7-0 Thrashing Against New York Red Bulls
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 12 2025

LA Galaxy suffered their biggest defeat of all-time on May 10, losing 7-0 to New York Bed Bulls, but how does this compare to the biggest defeats in MLS history?…

MLS League Playoff Breakdown
Soccer
How Does A Team Win The MLS Cup? Full Breakdown Of League and Playoff System In The United States
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 09 2025

Winning the MLS league title is different to other leagues across the globe, so we have gone through the league system and playoff stage work and you can find a…

Lionel Messi Career Trophies
Soccer
How Many Trophies Has Lionel Messi Won Throughout His Illustrious Career? Inter Miami Star The Most Decorated Player Ever
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 08 2025
Landon Donovan
Soccer
Highest Goalscorers In MLS History: How Many Does Lionel Messi Need To Top List?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 07 2025
Lionel MEssi and Inter Miami
Soccer
How To Watch Minnesota United vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For MLS Encounter
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 07 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr wearing Al Nassr football shirts
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Receives First Portugal U-15 Call-Up After Al-Nassr Breakthrough
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 06 2025
Arrow to top