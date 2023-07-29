Boxing News

What Is The Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Pay-Per-View Price?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Boxing 1
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Boxing 1

The biggest fight of the year is almost upon us as Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford goes down this weekend in Las Vegas for undisputed status at welterweight. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated 147-pound boxing showdown via Showtime PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Spence vs Crawford Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Spence vs Crawford at long last. The fight has been rumored for several years now, with the pair of elite boxers finally stepping foot in the ring this weekend.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Spence vs Crawford. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide.

Showtime PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, including the full undercard, boxing fans will be forced to pay the $84.99 pay-per-view fee.

Showtime’s price is set at $84.99 for new and existing subscribers. Showtime PPV is the only place boxing fans can watch this undisputed 147-pound clash in the United States. The fight is being aired on TNT Sports for UK boxing fans.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including some world title action in the bantamweight division with legendary Nonito Donaire in action.

Not only that but there are some other huge names from the boxing world on the undercard too. Some other huge names such as Isaac Cruz, Alexandro Santiago, Goivanni Cabrera and Sergio Garcia also feature on this stacked undercard full of talent and hot prospects.

Best Spence vs Crawford Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

All you’ll have to do to watch the Spence vs Crawford full card is pay your one-off $84.99 pay-per-view fee at Showtime PPV.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed welterweight world title clash.

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Net Worth & Career Earnings | Terence Crawford Net Worth & Career Earnings

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
  • 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1
Boxing News

LATEST Terence Crawford Boxing Record: ‘Bud’ Has 30 KO’s In 39 Wins & 17 World Title Fight Victories

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 4 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record: ‘The Truth’ Has 22 KO’s In 28 Wins & 7 World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min

With Errol Spence Jr embarking on the biggest fight of his life this weekend against Terence Crawford, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Spence’s…

Errol Spence Jrs Girlfriend 1 1
Boxing News
Who Is Errol Spence Jr’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About ‘The Truth’s’ Love Life
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world against Terence Crawford, boxing fans want to know a bit more about Errol Spence…

Terence Crawford's Girlfriend
Boxing News
Who Is Terence Crawford’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About Crawford’s Long-Term Partner Alindra Person
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6min
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
When Is Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Terence Crawford Boxing 2
Boxing News
Terence Crawford Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Bud’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  9min
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1
Boxing News
Errol Spence Jr Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘The Truth’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  10min
Arrow to top