What Is The Capacity Of The Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium?

With the annual Hall Of Fame game approaching, Chicago Bears and Houston Texas fans will be scouting tickets for the big event. How much are tickets and what is the overall capacity for the Tom Benson Hall Of Fame stadium?

Ticket prices and capacity

The annual Hall Of Fame games take place at the Tom Benson stadium, which has a capacity of 23,000. In 2017, the stadium underwent renovations and was subsequently renamed the Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium following an $11 million donation. The NFL Hall Of Fame currently boasts 371 members.

The NFL are adding six more members to their Hall Of Fame this year. Those that are being inducted this year are:

  • Dwight Freeney
  • Devin Hester
  • Andre Johnson
  • Julius Peppers
  • Patrick Willis
  • Randy Gradishar

Tickets for this years Hall Of Fame Game in Canton are averaging at around $76-$82. Fans get get tickets from the Hall of Fame website, or any other legitimate ticket distributer website.

Cleveland Browns enjoyed a 21-16 win over the Jets in the last Hall Of Fame Game.

What is the Hall Of Fame?

The Hall Of Fame was established in 1962 and serves as a special event that takes place prior to the commencement of the new NFL season. It is a game that pays tribute to iconic players and introduces new members to the Hall Of Fame. The upcoming game featuring the Chicago Bears and Houston Texas will signify the 105th Hall Of Fame Match.

There is no qualification process for the Hall Of Fame game. The teams are chosen based on the induction of a prominent player into the Hall of Fame that year. A team closely associated with the player may be selected to participate in the game in order to enhance attendance and generate publicity.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers have competed in this event seven times. The Steelers, Chicago Bears, and the Raiders each have four victories in the Hall Of Fame game. The Bears have the opportunity to take the lead in all-time wins if they emerge victorious against Houston Texas in August.

When is the 105th Hall Of Fame Game?

The 105th Hall Of Fame Game between Houston Texas and The Chicago Bears will take place on Thursday 1st August 2024 at 8pm EDT.

This will then lead into the NFL pre-season stage before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway on the 6th September.

Jul 03 2024

