West Ham vs Newcastle live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Newcastle will be looking to extend their winning run when they take on West Ham in the Premier League this Saturday.

West Ham vs Newcastle live stream

You can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to Bet365. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your BetUK account

Start watching the West Ham vs Newcastle live stream at 15:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between West Ham vs Newcastle, then Bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their West Ham vs Newcastle live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

West Ham vs Newcastle Preview

The Magpies will be desperate to pull further clear of the relegation zone and they will be looking to build on their recent performances here. Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five league matches and they have an impressive head to head record against West Ham. Meanwhile, the home side will look to close in on the top four with a win here and it remains to be seen who comes out on top. Check out the best West Ham vs Newcastle betting offers Check out our West Ham vs Newcastle prediction

When does West Ham vs Newcastle kick-off?

The Premier League clash between West Ham vs Newcastle kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at London Stadium.

West Ham vs Newcastle Team News

West Ham team news

The home side will be without the services of Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna because of injuries.

West Ham predicted line-up vs Newcastle: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are without Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie because of injuries.

Newcastle predicted line-up vs West Ham: Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Fraser, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Targett; Wood, Saint-Maximin