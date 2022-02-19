West Ham vs Newcastle prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

West Ham will be looking to boost their chances of Champions League qualification with a home win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST, London Stadium.

West Ham vs Newcastle Prediction

The Londoners are currently fifth in the league table but they have failed to win three of their last four league matches. David Moyes will demand a strong performance from his players here and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can get back to winning ways here.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are 17th in the league table but they have shown impressive form in the last few matches. The magpies are heading into this game on the back of two draws and three wins from their last five league matches. The visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.

West Ham vs Newcastle Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle @ 15/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Ham vs Newcastle Betting Tips

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 23 golds. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Newcastle are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against West Ham. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

West Ham vs Newcastle betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/11.

West Ham vs Newcastle Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Newcastle from Bet365:

Match-winner:

West Ham: 7/10 with Bet365

Draw: 14/5 with Bet365

Newcastle: 4/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/11 with Bet365

Under: 51/50 with Bet365

West Ham vs Newcastle Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

