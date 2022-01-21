West Brom vs Peterborough United live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

WEST Bromwich Albion host Peterborough United at the Hawthorns on Saturday, looking to halt a five-game losing streak.

West Brom vs Peterborough Live Stream

West Brom vs Peterborough Preview

On the last matchday, West Brom suffered a 1-0 defeat. However, they had just lost to fourth-placed QPR.

They were also unbeaten in seven of their previous nine games, and their lone setback at home this season had come in the EFL Cup against Arsenal.

Peterborough, on the other hand, was defeated 1-4 at home by Coventry last week. They had also lost nine of their previous eleven games, and, more crucially, 13 of their previous 15 road trips.

In fact, in their previous 11 away matches, they had surrendered a total of 30 goals.

When does West Brom vs Peterborough kick-off?

The West Brom vs Peterborough will kick off at 20:00 on Saturday, 22nd January 2022, at the Hawthorns.

West Brom vs Peterborough Team News

West Brom News

West Brom has reported injuries of Robert Snodgrass, Dara O’Shea, and Kean Bryan.

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Button; Furlong, Clarke, Townsend; Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Molumby, Reach; Robinson, Dike, Grant

Peterborough Team News

Preston North End will head into the weekend’s game without Jack Marriott. Peterborough possible starting lineup:

Cornell; Thompson, Kent, Edwards, Mumba; Taylor, Norburn, Burrows; Grant; Clarke-Harris, Dembele

