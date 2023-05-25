NFL

WATCH: Travis Kelce Bashes NFL For New Rule Changes

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz kelce2
rsz kelce2

There were are a few small tweaks that will take place in the NFL during the upcoming season, and they have been met with a good deal of criticism over the last couple of days. Two NFL players themselves, Jason and Travis Kelce, weighed in on what they thought about the rule changes.

“Absolutely Stupid” Says Travis Kelce Of New Rules

Perhaps the biggest change comes in the name of player safety. Statistically, kickoffs are one of the plays in football that causes the most head injuries, and the league has done what they can in the past to minimize impacts. They are taking it a step further starting in 2023, by allowing fair catches on kickoffs.

As the rule now reads, a team that makes a successful fair catch from inside the 25-yard line will have the ball moved out to the 25-yard line to start their possession. Travis Kelce had a strong opinion:

“I think this is absolutely stupid. I don’t think this is making the game safer. I think it’s making it more boring. It’s taking excitement out of the game’s opening play. This is wack.”

Jason responds by saying that we are getting closer and closer to eliminating special teams altogether. We have seen a predictably steep decline in returns since the league changed the spotting of the ball for kickoffs, and this new rule will likely make the kick return an extreme rarity. As the Kelces point out, teams are going to fair catch essentially every kickoff, save for the poor, short ones.

Another rule that was added during the NFL spring meetings was the availability of an emergency quarterback on game days. As the rule previously stated, a team could only have two active QBs on the roster. But after the rash of injuries to pass throwers last season, and seemingly in large part to the San Francisco 49ers positional fiasco in the NFC Championship game, teams can now have a third.

The added player will not count against the active game day roster, and will only be allowed to be activated under certain circumstances.

Travis Kelce shows his displeasure with this one as well. He calls the rule “absolutely stupid”, saying that the 49ers would have made it to the Super Bowl last season had the rule been in place then.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz kelce2
NFL

LATEST WATCH: Travis Kelce Bashes NFL For New Rule Changes

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
javonte
NFL
Javonte Williams Practicing In A Limited Fashion At OTAs
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is practicing in a limited fashion at the start of OTAs. He is currently recovering from a major knee injury he suffered last season….

Pitts
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts Not Practicing In OTAs
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

Atlanta Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitss is seen not practicing at the start of OTAs as he is recovering from a torn MCL he suffered last season.    Kyle…

Jimmyg
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo Had Foot Surgery After Signing
Author image Owen Jones  •  6h
Peterson
NFL
Adrian Peterson Says He’s Not Retired Yet
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 24 2023
Rogers
NFL
Commanders Lose Tight End To A Season Ending Achilles Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 24 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
NFL
Shanahan On Availability Of Brock Purdy: “Only God Knows”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 24 2023
Arrow to top