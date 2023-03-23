NFL

WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo Thinks ‘Tuck Rule’ Was A Fumble

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz i 1
rsz i 1

Jimmy Garoppolo is the newest member of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he took a tour around the team’s facilities earlier this week, soaking in his new surroundings.

Garoppolo will presumably take over as the starting quarterback for the Raiders after the position was manned for the last 9 years by Derek Carr. He will be leaving a messy QB situation in San Francisco, ready for a fresh start with a team that was in need of a veteran pass thrower.

WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo — Tuck Rule “Was A Fumble”

It feels like forever ago that the New England Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers. It was thought that he would be the eventual successor to Tom Brady, but the greatest of all time simply kept playing, and the Patriots looked for value in return for Garoppolo.

But it has become apparent that Jimmy G has lost some of the “Patriot Way” over the years, as evidenced by his comments during his tour on Wednesday.

There was a point during the day when Garoppolo and the ensemble following him passed by an artists’ rendition of one of the most famous plays in Raiders and NFL history.

It was a painting of the Tuck Rule, the infamous play that changed the path of two franchises forever. Charles Woodson’s hit on Brady was ruled an incomplete pass instead of a fumble, robbing the Raiders of a Super Bowl appearance, and kick-starting the dynasty that the Patriots would have for the better part of two decades.

Garoppolo Says All The Right Things In His Tour Of Facility

Garoppolo said all the right words when looking at the painting.

“It was a fumble. It was a fumble.”

The Tuck Rule exists no more. In fact, it only existed for three years before it nabbed the Raiders. Had the game happened in 1998, the Raiders might be Super Bowl champions instead. The rule was abolished in 2013, with a vote of 29-1 by NFL owners. One of the two teams to abstain from voting were the New England Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo figures to be the starter in Las Vegas, but the Raiders hold the 7th overall pick in the upcoming draft. There are rumblings that they could select a pass thrower in a quarterback hungry draft, but Garoppolo is on a 3-year deal worth over $70 million. Having a young and inexpensive QB constantly threatening his job might not be what the team is looking, but the Raiders have certainly surprised us in the past.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz i 1
NFL

LATEST WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo Thinks ‘Tuck Rule’ Was A Fumble

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17min
rsz ezekiel elliott 110922
NFL
Report: Ezekiel Elliot Narrows His Options Down To Three Teams
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliot with the 4th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, they didn’t think that his last play as a member of the team…

aaron rodgers 2
NFL
Who Are The Highest Paid NFL Athletes? Quarterbacks Prove To Be The Biggest Earners In The League
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6h

We all know there’s a lot of money in the NFL, with the sport raking in millions per year. So, who are the highest paid NFL athletes? We’re taking a…

rsz oclrjaxhfld4fwnlxy7p
NFL
Report: Jets Interest In Odell Beckham Jr. Is “Very Real”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Moore
NFL
New York Jets Trade Elijah Moore To The Cleveland Browns
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 22 2023
Hardmna
NFL
New York Jets Sign Speedy Receiver Mecole Hardman
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 22 2023
Johnson 1
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Running Back D’Ernest Johnson
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 22 2023
Arrow to top