WATCH: Draymond Green Wants Celtics To Complete 3-0 Comeback

Anthony R. Cardenas
Draymond Green was on the wrong end of the most historic comeback in NBA Playoffs history. Now, he wants the Boston Celtics to complete their unlikely victory in order to get his Warriors off the schneid.

The Celtics looked dead in the water. They started off the Eastern Conference Finals by dropping the first three games to the Miami Heat, and were facing a road elimination contest in Game 4. Things felt bleak, as the team’s effort and focus were highly questioned the day after.

Draymond Green Wants The Celtics To Complete Improbable Comeback

But they responded in a big way. After 48 hours of criticism and pundits counting them out, the Celtics were able to nab a big Game 4 victory to keep their season alive. They then followed that up with a win at home in Boston to pull the series to 3-2.

No team in NBA history has ever completed a 3-0 comeback in any round of the playoffs, and Jayson Tatum and company will look to be the first. And they apparently have a fan in Draymond Green.

Green and his Warriors fell at the hands LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. But it was the historic fashion in which it happened that made it one of the iconic league moments. It defined careers and legacies, and Green carries the burden of being on the losing end of a 3-1 comeback that everyone remembers.

“Can they close the deal?…First team to come back from a 3-0 deficit. We would love to see it, wouldn’t we? Maybe I won’t have to hear about 3-1 anymore…You can throw the 3-1 in the dirt. Like forget about it, I’m sick of it. Talk about 3-0. It’d be a much better story”

The odds are currently against the Celtics, as the Heat still find themselves as the favorite to win the series. But Boston will be favored for tonight’s Game 6 in Miami as they look to keep their hopes alive yet again. Gabe Vincent has been a big part of the Heat’s attack, and he will be back after missing the last contest.

Interestingly enough, the Celtics have shorter championship odds than the Heat. According to BetOnline, the Boston is +300 while Miami sits at +500.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

